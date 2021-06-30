Terra Pool Joins Crypto Climate Accord

Together with a fast-growing community, Terra Pool joins the CCA as an active supporter by informing and testing new open-source Hashrate software now in development that will make it obvious for bitcoin miners to verify their renewable energy sourcing. CCA supporters like Terra Pool approve of the Accord’s objectives and are involved with helping advise, develop, and scale solutions in support of the CCA.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FSE: 6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”) a publicly traded, vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, announces today that Terra Pool, a clean Bitcoin mining pool partnership between DMG and Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB.L) has joined the Crypto Climate Accord (CCA) to accelerate digital solutions that decarbonize the crypto mining and blockchain sector as a whole. DMG, along with Argo, are the first two signatories of the CCA .

“DMG is committed to continued support of the Crypto Climate Accord with the introduction of Terra Pool,” stated Sheldon Bennett, CEO of DMG. “Additionally, using DMG’s proprietary data centre management software, which is specifically designed for crypto miners as well as working with EnergyWeb, the CCA’s technology partner, jointly we can scale faster and bring technical energy solutions to the industry combining industrial power tracking and bitcoin miner consumption.”

“We at Energy Web are excited to work together with Terra Pool and DMG’s software team to build green Hashrate software that bitcoin mining pools like Terra Pool can use for its KYC process and ongoing monitoring of miners in the pool,” said Jesse Morris, CEO of Energy Web. “Together, we can set a new digital standard for ESG transparency for other sectors to follow.”

DMG will be discussing Terra Pool at the Unlocking Blockchain Adoption Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami, Florida on July 20-21, 2021. Please visit the Company’s booth (#63) during the event.

About Terra Pool

Terra Pool is the world’s first Bitcoin mining pool powered exclusively by clean energy. The purpose of this initiative is to expedite the shift from conventional power to clean energy and reduce the impact of Bitcoin mining on the environment.



Sustainable Mining

DMG’s goal is to eliminate significant greenhouse gas emissions over the next decade. DMG’s leadership in Terra Pool intends to work with like-minded Bitcoin miners to expedite the shift from conventional power to clean energy.