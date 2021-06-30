Better Plant Collaborates With Beauty Night Society With Limited Edition Asana Body & Massage Oil

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FSE:YG3) ("Better Plant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Caroline MacGillivray, Executive Director and Founder of …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. ( CSE:PLNT )( OTCQB:VEGGF )( FSE:YG3 ) (" Better Plant " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has teamed up with Caroline MacGillivray, Executive Director and Founder of Beauty Night Society, to raise funds for Beauty Night's virtual counselling program. Beauty Night Society is a Vancouver-based organization that in 20 years has given more than 85,000 makeovers to women who live in poverty on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside. Better Plant will donate 40% of proceeds from its limited-edition Urban Juve Asana Body & Massage Oil to pay for Beauty Night Society's online healing circle appointments led by a counsellor, support worker and healer.

"What we offer is important as there has been an increase in overdoses and domestic violence since the beginning of the pandemic," says Caroline MacGillivray. "The past 18 months have highlighted the importance of connection, community and support for mental health. We are excited about this collaboration with Urban Juve! Every dollar counts. I am so grateful to be the charity of choice and to raise money for the self-esteem-building work we do through Beauty Night Society. We can't wait until we can offer in-person programming (in addition to our online counselling, life skills, meditation, journaling and DIY beauty treatments) to let the women we work with enjoy the ayurvedic benefits of the oil & healthy touch!"

Once in-person programming resumes, Urban Juve plans to continue support of Beauty Night Society through product donations, sponsored events, and social media campaigns.

"We are supportive of the stated values of Beauty Night Society that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect and that regardless of socio-economic status, no one deserves to be invisible and isolated from the community," says Better Plant CEO Penny White. "Better Plant is eager to continue to provide resources to help Beauty Night Society in its mission to build self esteem and change the lives of women and youth living in poverty."

Asana Body & Massage Oil features Urban Juve's Proprietary Sativa Root Extract and is formulated with nourishing oils such as Avocado Oil, Sweet Almond Oil, and Ginger Root Oil. As an ingredient in massage products, avocado oil helps skin appear smoother and firmer all over, while ginger oil replenishes the skin's moisture barrier, promotes elasticity, and helps even tone. Asana Body & Massage Oil comes in a glass bottle with a 100% recyclable pump and cap and is available for purchase Canada-wide at urbanjuve.com with 40% of proceeds going directly to Beauty Night Society.