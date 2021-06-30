checkAd

Basanite Industries Introduces BasaMax(TM), its Proprietary Manufacturing System for BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Rebar

Autor: Accesswire
30.06.2021, 15:00  |  37   |   |   

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company") announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax™ Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The …

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company") announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax™ Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The BasaMax™ system utilizes the same factory floorspace as conventional pultrusion equipment but offers double the manufacturing capacity and operates significantly faster than any available alternative. Further, the equipment is uniquely optimized for manufacturing products using Basalt fiber.

Foto: Accesswire

BasaMax™ offers double the manufacturing capacity in the same footprint and operates at significantly faster speeds than any comparable pultrusion equipment

Basanite has successfully completed its initial production trials and product validations on the initial BasaMax™ prototype unit pictured here, and this system is now qualified for production. Basanite's CEO Simon Kay brought to Basanite aerospace composite manufacturing quality control procedures and standards from his experience as CEO of Aerospace Technologies Group, and these have been utilized in Basanite's current production systems and in the design of the BasaMax™ system. BasaMax™ is both modular and scalable, allowing for flexibility in expansion and development of future manufacturing sites. The BasaMax™ system is fully integrated and is operated wirelessly, ensuring that each bar produced carries Basanite's world-class quality and physical properties while eliminating unnecessary waste.

Ability to Deliver Large Scale Orders. Subject to adequate financing, Basanite intends to install 10 BasaMax™ systems into the Pompano Beach facility. This will increase the 2-shift manufacturing capacity of the Pompano Beach facility to over 70 million linear feet per year. Basanite's five legacy pultrusion machines will be subsequently converted into dedicated BasaLinks™ (shapes and bends) manufacturing equipment, allowing the new BasaMax™ systems to be focused solely on BasaFlex™ rebar production. BasaLinks™ represent only about 10% of the linear requirements in a typical construction project, but generally represent 20+% of the project's sales value. This approach optimizes the Company's ability to deliver larger scale orders to the construction industry.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Basanite Industries Introduces BasaMax(TM), its Proprietary Manufacturing System for BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Rebar POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company") announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax™ Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Vertex Energy Announces Agreement To Divest Used Motor Oil Collection and Recycling Assets for $140 ...
Margaret Lake Diamonds Announces Site Visit at Letain Nickel-Cobalt Project, British Columbia
META Provides Update to Shareholders on Exchange Process and Timing
American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Third Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
TDG Gold Corp. Signs LOI to Acquire Advanced Exploration & Development “Nueva Esperanza” ...
Makara Provides Updates on Financing and Nearby Mineral Exploration Activities
i3 Energy PLC Announces Capital Restructuring & Wapiti Acquisition
Titel
Torchlight Announces Payment of a Special Series a Preferred Stock Dividend, a 1:2 Reverse Stock ...
Saville Announces Closing of Flow-Through and Non-Flow Through Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Subscription to raise 6.1m CAD (US$4.9m)
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Upcoming Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Investment in Guyana & Imminent Drilling Programme
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce Positive CHMP Opinion for Tafasitamab in Combination with ...
Gold Mountain Closes $12 Million Bought Deal Private Placement
Azarga Uranium Annual General and Special Meeting 2021 Voting Results
Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...