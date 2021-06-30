Basanite Industries Introduces BasaMax(TM), its Proprietary Manufacturing System for BasaFlex(TM) Basalt Fiber Rebar

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company") announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax™ Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The …

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Basanite Industries, LLC (OTCQB:BASA) ("Basanite" or the "Company") announced today it has completed qualification of its completely new, proprietary BasaMax™ Pultrusion Manufacturing System. The BasaMax™ system utilizes the same factory floorspace as conventional pultrusion equipment but offers double the manufacturing capacity and operates significantly faster than any available alternative. Further, the equipment is uniquely optimized for manufacturing products using Basalt fiber.

Basanite has successfully completed its initial production trials and product validations on the initial BasaMax™ prototype unit pictured here, and this system is now qualified for production. Basanite's CEO Simon Kay brought to Basanite aerospace composite manufacturing quality control procedures and standards from his experience as CEO of Aerospace Technologies Group, and these have been utilized in Basanite's current production systems and in the design of the BasaMax™ system. BasaMax™ is both modular and scalable, allowing for flexibility in expansion and development of future manufacturing sites. The BasaMax™ system is fully integrated and is operated wirelessly, ensuring that each bar produced carries Basanite's world-class quality and physical properties while eliminating unnecessary waste.

Ability to Deliver Large Scale Orders. Subject to adequate financing, Basanite intends to install 10 BasaMax™ systems into the Pompano Beach facility. This will increase the 2-shift manufacturing capacity of the Pompano Beach facility to over 70 million linear feet per year. Basanite's five legacy pultrusion machines will be subsequently converted into dedicated BasaLinks™ (shapes and bends) manufacturing equipment, allowing the new BasaMax™ systems to be focused solely on BasaFlex™ rebar production. BasaLinks™ represent only about 10% of the linear requirements in a typical construction project, but generally represent 20+% of the project's sales value. This approach optimizes the Company's ability to deliver larger scale orders to the construction industry.