OTC Markets Upgrades Baristas to Second Highest Designation Amidst Filing Q1 2021 Financial Disclosure Statement

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/ (OTC PINK:BCCI) has been upgraded by OTC Markets to "Limited Information" which is one tier below "Current Information" the highest of all designations.

OTC Markets Group segments Pink companies based on the information they provide to investors into Current, Limited or No Information. The Pink Market is for professional and sophisticated investors with a high risk-tolerance for trading companies with limited information available and limited regulatory oversight. Investors are strongly advised to proceed with caution and thoroughly research companies before making any investment decisions.

Baristas has now completed and filed to OTC Markets its Q1 2021 Quarterly Report pursuant to basic disclosure guidelines. www.otcmarkets.com. The latest filing is the final financial report required to upgrade its designation to "Current Information" the highest of all designations on the OTC Markets "PINK" tier. To qualify for Current Information, a non-reporting Pink company may subscribe to the OTC Disclosure & News Service and publish current information pursuant to OTC Markets' Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines. All current information is made publicly available on www.otcmarkets.com. More information on each of these steps is available as noted below:

Companies will be processed for "Current Information" once all required documentation has been submitted:

  • Financial Statements: Two most recent Annual reports and any subsequent Quarterly Report
  • Disclosure Statement: Most recent Annual and any subsequent Quarterly Reports
  • Attorney Letter covering all relevant information for non-audited companies
  • The Company Profile has been verified through OTCIQ

Barry Henthorn stated "We are pleased that Baristas has been upgraded and that we have been able to complete and file all of our Financial and Disclosure reports required to gain the OTC Markets highest designation under the PINK tier. We will now await review by council and anticipate an Attorney Letter covering all relevant information to be filed shortly. At that time OTC Markets will determine if the information submitted meets all requirements to upgrade BCCI to its highest segmentation under the PINK tier of "Current Information."

