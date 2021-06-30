checkAd

CEL-SCI to Conduct Investor Call Regarding Phase 3 Results Following Annual Shareholder Meeting on July 1, 2021

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced that right after its previously scheduled Annual Shareholder Meeting, on July 1, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT, the Company will discuss its Phase 3 head and neck cancer trial results at the conclusion of the Annual Shareholder Meeting. Shareholders and guests alike are welcome to attend the Annual Shareholder Meeting and may do so through the following link www.meetingcenter.io/281205077 on a listen-only basis. At the link, shareholders may enter their control number, while others may sign in as a guest.

The business of the shareholder meeting will be conducted for approximately the first 10 minutes of the call, followed by a presentation on the Phase 3 results by CEO Geert Kersten and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Eyal Talor. In the landmark Phase 3 study, Multikine produced a significant 14.1% 5-year survival benefit (62.7% vs 48.6%) in the group of patients who received surgery plus radiotherapy. The Company plans to file for FDA approval in this patient population.

About Multikine

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is an investigational cancer immunotherapy that is known to contain 14 natural human cytokines, the body’s immune system regulators including interleukins, interferons, chemokines, and colony stimulating factors which are elements of the body’s natural mix of defenses against cancer and other diseases. A patented, mass-produced, off the shelf and ready to use non-autologous biological product, Multikine is manufactured using a proprietary process following Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements from Source Leukocytes, an FDA licensed product, at CEL-SCI’s manufacturing facility near Baltimore, Maryland.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Therefore, in the Phase 3 study CEL-SCI treated patients who are newly diagnosed with advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck with the investigational product Multikine first, BEFORE they received surgery and radiotherapy or surgery plus concurrent radiotherapy and chemotherapy (the current standard of care for these patients). This approach is unique. The study showed excellent survival benefit for those patients who received Multikine plus surgery and radiation. When chemotherapy was added the survival benefit was negated.

The Company’s LEAPS technology is being developed for rheumatoid arthritis and as a potential treatment for COVID-19 infection. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and statements made at the annual meeting may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words when used in this press release and at the annual meeting, such as "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy, and this proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.




