Optum Awards $1.4 Million in Maternal Health Grants to Five Community Organizations
Optum, a leading health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded $1.4 million in maternal health grants and will provide pro bono services to five community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes and increasing health care access for underserved populations.
“Optum is committed to addressing the nation’s maternal health crisis, which is having a significant impact on underserved and vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Janice Huckaby, chief medical officer, Maternal-Child Health, Optum. “By partnering with organizations deeply rooted in the communities they serve, we help improve the health of mothers and newborns and raise awareness about the importance of maternal health and racial disparities in health care.”
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
The five community organizations awarded grants include:
- Community of Hope – based in Washington, D.C.; $500,000 to serve more pregnant women – primarily persons of color and low-income – in their comprehensive, community-centered maternal and infant health program.
- Wake Forest Baptist Health – based in Winston Salem, North Carolina; $200,000 to create a program that will identify, in clinics and upon hospital admission, pregnant women suffering from intimate partner violence, to provide support and resources.
- Cradle Cincinnati – based in Cincinnati, Ohio; $400,000 to reduce preterm births among Black women by expanding Cradle Cincinnati’s infant mortality reduction strategy to other cities in the United States.
- Ladies of Hope Ministries (LOHM) – based in New York City; $200,000 to provide doula training, certification and birth support for current and formerly incarcerated pregnant women.
- Morehouse School of Medicine – based in Atlanta; $95,000 to support research to gain a better understanding of “Maternal Near Miss (MNM)” among Black women. A MNM is when a woman nearly dies, but survives, from a complication during pregnancy or childbirth, or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy. The study will recruit and interview 120 women who represent underserved markets including Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey and Washington, D.C.
“We’re grateful for the support of Optum and their belief in our bold and necessary vision to provide high-quality, culturally competent support to currently and previously incarcerated women that will meet the unique needs to address the inequities faced in their experiences with menstruation, pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum care,” said Topeka K. Sam, founder and executive director of the LOHM, and period equity advocate.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare