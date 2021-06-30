Optum Awards $1.4 Million in Maternal Health Grants to Five Community Organizations

Optum, a leading health services company and part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), has awarded $1.4 million in maternal health grants and will provide pro bono services to five community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes and increasing health care access for underserved populations.

“Optum is committed to addressing the nation’s maternal health crisis, which is having a significant impact on underserved and vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Janice Huckaby, chief medical officer, Maternal-Child Health, Optum. “By partnering with organizations deeply rooted in the communities they serve, we help improve the health of mothers and newborns and raise awareness about the importance of maternal health and racial disparities in health care.”