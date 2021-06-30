checkAd

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. and Faraday Future Remind Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Stockholders to Vote by 11 59 p.m. ET on July 19, 2021 to Approve Business Combination

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (“PSAC”) (Nasdaq: PSAC) and Faraday Future (“FF”), a California-based global shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, remind PSAC stockholders to vote their shares in favor of their proposed business combination, which will result in FF becoming a publicly listed company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FFIE”.

PSAC has mailed the definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of PSAC stockholders (the “Special Meeting”) to its stockholders of record as of June 21, 2021 (the “Record Date”). PSAC stockholders as of the Record Date who have not received or have misplaced their proxy card should contact their broker and request their voting control number.

The Special Meeting to approve the pending business combination is scheduled for July 20, 2021. In light of public health concerns regarding the novel coronavirus, the Special Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format at https://www.cstproxy.com/propertysolutionsacquisition/sm2021. PSAC stockholders as of the Record Date are encouraged to vote before 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 19, 2021.

If the proposals at the Special Meeting are approved, the parties anticipate that the business combination will close and trading of the combined entity will commence on Nasdaq shortly thereafter, subject to the satisfaction or waiver (as applicable) of all other closing conditions.

Below are guidelines and instructions on the voting process for shareholders. Additional information can also be found in the virtual meeting URL: https://www.cstproxy.com/propertysolutionsacquisition/sm2021.

These are the two easiest and fastest ways to vote – and they are both free:

  • Vote Online (Highly Recommended): Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the voting instruction form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote online, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted electronically over the Internet must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021.
  • Vote by Telephone: Follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee on the Voting Instruction Form mailed (or e-mailed) to you. To vote via the automated telephone service, you will need your voting control number, which you can find on your Voting Instruction Form. Votes submitted over the telephone must be received by 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 19, 2021.

Additionally, you can vote by mail:

