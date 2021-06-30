checkAd

Columbia Threadneedle Announces Planned Global Chief Investment Officer Transition

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 15:00   

Columbia Threadneedle Investments, a leading global asset manager, today announced the retirement of Colin Moore from Columbia Threadneedle as global chief investment officer after nearly 20 years at the firm. Consistent with the company’s long-standing succession planning, William Davies, currently EMEA CIO and global head of equities, will become global CIO upon Mr. Moore’s retirement in January 2022.

Mr. Moore has played a key role in shaping Columbia Threadneedle’s global investment capability, including its well-established and highly successful investment process based on collaboration across asset classes, research intensity and independent oversight to foster continuous improvement. Under his leadership, Columbia Threadneedle has generated consistently strong long-term investment performance for individual and institutional clients, and today has 103 four- and five-star Morningstar-rated funds globally.1

Ted Truscott, chief executive officer, said: “I would like to recognize and thank Colin for his numerous contributions, including establishing our global investment capability that has delivered an enviable track record of consistently strong investment performance for our clients. We have built an outstanding and experienced team of more than 450 investment professionals across our global footprint, and as we look forward, William is well positioned to assume the global CIO role. He is both an exceptional investor and respected people leader with a deep understanding of our firm having joined us in 1994. I look forward to working with William and Colin to ensure a smooth transition.”

Mr. Moore commented: “I am grateful for the opportunity I’ve had to establish a broad and deep investment capability for our clients. We have spent considerable time ensuring a thoughtful succession, and I am extremely pleased that William will assume the global CIO role next year. It has been a privilege to lead our team of dedicated, experienced investors who will continue to focus on delivering consistent, competitive investment performance for our clients under William’s leadership.”

Mr. Davies commented: “My focus is unchanged. I will continue to work with my colleagues to consistently deliver the investment performance our clients expect. I am honored to lead our talented global investment organization and look forward to continuing our partnership with colleagues across the business to help our individual and institutional clients achieve their investment goals.”

Wertpapier


