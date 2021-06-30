checkAd

Astra Becomes the First Space Launch Company to Trade on Nasdaq

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 15:08  |  46   |   |   

Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), the fastest privately-funded U.S. company in history to reach space, and Holicity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) (“Holicity”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today completed their previously announced transaction to take Astra public.

The transaction forms a publicly traded pure-play space company and is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 1, 2021 under the new ticker symbol “ASTR” for Astra common stock and “ASTRW” for Astra warrants.

Astra raised approximately $500 million in cash proceeds from the transaction to accelerate growth, expand its addressable market, and develop its space services platform. Holicity shareholders approved the transaction at a general meeting on June 30, 2021. CEO Chris Kemp and Astra’s management team will continue to lead the combined company.

“Becoming a public company is an important milestone in our mission to improve life on Earth from space,” said Chris Kemp, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Astra. “All of us at Astra are humbled by the opportunity to have the support of public shareholders and are grateful to the many people who have contributed so much to help us realize our vision of a healthier and more connected planet.”

"I am excited to support Chris and his talented team as Astra begins the next chapter as a public company,” said Craig McCaw, Chairman and CEO of Holicity.

As part of the business combination, McCaw, a pioneer of the telecommunications industry, and Michael Lehman, former CFO of Sun Microsystems, will join Astra’s board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Michael and Craig to the Astra Board of Directors,” said Kemp. “They are seasoned leaders who bring immense collective experience in public technology company operations that will be beneficial to Astra and its shareholders.”

Deutsche Bank Securities acted as lead financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Holicity. BofA Securities acted as lead placement agent on the PIPE, financial advisor, and capital markets advisor to Holicity. PJT Partners acted as sole financial advisor to Astra and as a placement agent on the PIPE. Ropes & Gray LLP acted as legal advisor to Astra. Winston & Strawn LLP acted as legal advisor to Holicity.

About Astra

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. With over 50 launches under contract, Astra will begin delivering customer payloads into low Earth orbit in Summer 2021, moving to monthly, biweekly, weekly, and daily launches by 2025. Visit Astra.com for more information.

Seite 1 von 3
Holicity Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Astra Becomes the First Space Launch Company to Trade on Nasdaq Astra Space, Inc. (“Astra”), the fastest privately-funded U.S. company in history to reach space, and Holicity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOL) (“Holicity”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today completed their previously announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Moderna Announces Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Vaccine Granted by Government of ...
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.06.21
Holicity Board Urges Stockholders to Vote TODAY in Support of Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.
09.06.21
Holicity Inc. gibt Gültigkeit des Antrags auf Börsenzulassung für den vorgesehenen Unternehmenszusammenschluss mit Astra Space, Inc., bekannt
07.06.21
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination with Astra Space, Inc.