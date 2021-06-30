checkAd

The Alkaline Water Company Products Now Available in Giant Food

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 15:15  |  42   |   |   

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that Giant Food, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize and the leading food retailer in the Mid-Atlantic Region with 164 stores in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., will carry the Company’s Alkaline88 1-gallon and 1.5-liter bottles, and four naturally flavored A88 Infused flavors in all its locations.

“This is our biggest win to date in the Mid-Atlantic region. Giant Food is the largest retailer in that market of 60 million people with over $5 billion in sales,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. "While many retailers will test one or two product offerings, we are pleased to announce that Giant Food is carrying six products from our Alkaline88 and A88 Infused lines in their 164 locations. The products include our one-gallon and 1.5-liter bottles, and naturally flavored Watermelon, Raspberry, Blood Orange, and Lemon single serves. This year, we expect these and our other single serves to significantly increase their overall contribution to our top line. We couldn’t have hoped for a better start to our fiscal 2022 expansion into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions than being on the shelves in Giant Food. This is just the beginning of a larger push into the remaining untapped markets in the U.S."

Alkaline88 is known for its superior hydration with a perfect 8.8pH balance. The brand was developed to deliver a Deliciously Smooth taste that encourages consumers to drink more and fully hydrate. The Company is dedicated to purity, quality, value, and taste. The water’s ingredient deck is simple, easy to understand, and free of buffers. Alkaline88 ionized water contains just two ingredients that customers trust — purified water and Pink Himalayan Rock Salt.

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

The Alkaline88 flagship brand of premium alkaline water is now available in 75,000 stores across all trades in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88 delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88 launched A88 Infused in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes the Company’s lab-tested hemp-extract salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, bath salts, powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

Seite 1 von 3
Alkaline Water Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Alkaline Water Company Products Now Available in Giant Food The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that Giant Food, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize and the leading food retailer in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
Filing of the Proposed Cash Tender Offer for the Shares of Suez Initiated by Veolia
Accenture Acquires Bionic to Help Brands Drive Customer Growth and Innovation
Harris Williams Advises Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. on its Pending Sale to Centuri Group, Inc.
Salesforce Announces Pricing of Aggregate $8 Billion Senior Notes Offering
Moderna Announces Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 Vaccine Granted by Government of ...
Revel Opens Largest Universal Fast Charging Depot in the Americas With Launch of Brooklyn Superhub
Salesforce Announces Issuance of Inaugural Sustainability Bond
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Wish Reopens San Francisco HQ and Announces Flex Work Plan
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.06.21
Alkaline88 Boosts East Coast Capacity to Meet Surging Sales Demand
09.06.21
The Alkaline Water Company set to join Russell Microcap Index