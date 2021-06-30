The Alkaline Water Company Products Now Available in Giant Food

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company, is pleased to announce that Giant Food, a subsidiary of Ahold Delhaize and the leading food retailer in the Mid-Atlantic Region with 164 stores in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, and Washington, D.C., will carry the Company’s Alkaline88 1-gallon and 1.5-liter bottles, and four naturally flavored A88 Infused flavors in all its locations.

“This is our biggest win to date in the Mid-Atlantic region. Giant Food is the largest retailer in that market of 60 million people with over $5 billion in sales,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. "While many retailers will test one or two product offerings, we are pleased to announce that Giant Food is carrying six products from our Alkaline88 and A88 Infused lines in their 164 locations. The products include our one-gallon and 1.5-liter bottles, and naturally flavored Watermelon, Raspberry, Blood Orange, and Lemon single serves. This year, we expect these and our other single serves to significantly increase their overall contribution to our top line. We couldn’t have hoped for a better start to our fiscal 2022 expansion into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions than being on the shelves in Giant Food. This is just the beginning of a larger push into the remaining untapped markets in the U.S."