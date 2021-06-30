Bombardier Delivers First Two Global 7500 Aircraft to Proud Canadian Customers

With production ramped up and a growing worldwide fleet numbering more than 50 aircraft, the Global 7500 aircraft continues to exceed the market’s expectations and reinforces its reputation as an entirely new class of business jet.

MONTREAL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced that two of the industry-leading Global 7500 aircraft were handed over to two different Canadian customers, marking the first deliveries of the flagship business jet in Canada. Both aircraft will be managed and offered for charter by leading Canadian aircraft services provider, Chartright Air Group, and will be based at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

“As the Global 7500 business jet is assembled in Toronto and completed and delivered from Montreal, we are delighted that more Canadians will have the opportunity to share the enormous pride we feel at Bombardier when we witness this spectacular aircraft take to the skies,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier.

“Our Global 7500 aircraft continues to redefine long-distance business travel,” said Peter Likoray, Senior Vice President, Sales, New Aircraft, Bombardier. “The superior performance, luxurious in-flight experience and signature smooth ride of this aircraft will open a new world of long-range travel possibilities for Canadian customers, as it has done elsewhere in the world.”

The Global 7500 aircraft has the largest, most luxurious cabin, the longest range and the smoothest ride of any business jet ever built. With a maximum range of 7,700 nautical miles, a top speed of Mach 0.925 and an unrivalled short-field performance, the aircraft can fly passengers from Toronto to Johannesburg and Montréal to Bangkok* non-stop while bringing a host of secondary destinations and demanding airfields within easy reach.

“There is a tremendous buzz around the Global 7500 business jet and for very good reason. This aircraft sets a new industry standard on virtually every level, and the team at Chartright is thrilled to be the first charter operator in Canada to welcome these prestigious aircraft as part of its managed fleet,” said Adam Keller, President, Chartright Air Group. “With more customers turning to charter for convenience and peace of mind, we see nothing but a bright future ahead.”