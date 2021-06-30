checkAd

Hancock Whitney Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call July 20

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 866-270-1533 or 412-317-0797.

An audio archive of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website. A replay of the call will also be available through July 25, 2021 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088, access code 10157723.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; certain insurance services; and mortgage services. The company also operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

