Hancock Whitney Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call July 20

Hancock Whitney Corporation (Nasdaq: HWC) will announce second quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 to review the results.

A live listen-only webcast of the call will be available under the Investor Relations section of Hancock Whitney’s website at investors.hancockwhitney.com. To participate in the Q&A portion of the call, dial 866-270-1533 or 412-317-0797.