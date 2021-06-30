SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is pleased to announce that on June 18th it held a sales event, ECMOHO 618, focusing on the growing trend and concept of “comprehensive health” in consumer health products.



With the ongoing pandemic of the past two years, consumers have become more aware of health issues and health related consumption. They are discovering additional health needs and investing more in health and wellness. They are also demanding a wider variety of health products, to include supplements, nutrition, rehabilitation, skincare, and overall health. The concept of health consumption has been redefined to cover comprehensive “exquisite healthcare products” that benefit the entire body, from “head to toe”, “internal to external”.