ECMOHO 618 Analysis the Overall Trend of "Comprehensive Health" in Consumer Products
SHANGHAI, China, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) (“ECMOHO” or the “Company”), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, is
pleased to announce that on June 18th it held a sales event, ECMOHO 618, focusing on the growing trend and concept of “comprehensive health” in consumer health products.
With the ongoing pandemic of the past two years, consumers have become more aware of health issues and health related consumption. They are discovering additional health needs and investing more in health and wellness. They are also demanding a wider variety of health products, to include supplements, nutrition, rehabilitation, skincare, and overall health. The concept of health consumption has been redefined to cover comprehensive “exquisite healthcare products” that benefit the entire body, from “head to toe”, “internal to external”.
During the sales event, ECMOHO combined worldwide resources and collaborated with top domestic and foreign brands to introduce high-quality health products. The Company also implemented multiple strategies to increase store traffic and sales, such as new service models and expanded marketing and sales channels that include live-streaming on social platforms such as Douyin, cooperation with key opinion leaders (KOLs) such as celebrity Liu Tao, and content interaction. The event also attracted many young consumers and allowed the Company to gather richer and more diversified consumer and sales data which helped ECMOHO reach more targeted audiences and higher sales conversion through offering high-demand items.
With ECMOHO 618 sales event in dozens of flagship stores on Tmall, JD.com, and other e-commerce platforms, the Company had a strong start, with many categories and brands in high demand. People bought a variety of supplements that focus on prevention of heart failure and arrhythmia, strengthening of immunity and vitality, and anti-oxidation and anti-aging. Through innovative marketing and social media promotions, ECMOHO empowered many well-known domestic and foreign brands, such as Puritan's Pride, Harbin Pharmaceutical, Wyeth, Nestlé, among others, to achieve sales during the event.
