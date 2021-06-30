checkAd

International Motorsport Hall of Fame to Launch NFTs on CurrencyWorks' Motoclub.io Platform

Los Angeles CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a financial technology blockchain pioneer, NFT, and digital currency payment provider, today announced the entry into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU”) to build, develop and promote NFTs for the International Motorsports Hall of Fame (IMHOF) on the motoclub.io platform.

CurrencyWorks has agreed to create and advance NFTs in line with historical motorsport memorabilia which International Motorsports Hall of Fame curates and is in the guardianship of.

Since 1983 the International Motorsports Hall of Fame has continued to exhibit and showcase some of the most historical artifacts in motorsports at its home in Talladega, Alabama.

CurrencyWorks is expected to provide a customized, white-labeled experience through the “motoclub.io” NFT platform for the minting, selling, and trading of NFTs. (all subject to regulatory compliance). CurrencyWorks has also agreed to provide the full product development for a set of NFTs, recouping their development costs through the primary sales, and sales on secondary market trading.

“Since 1983, The International Motorsports Hall of Fame has been the home to some of the most historical artifacts in all of motorsports,” said Senator Gerald Dial, Chairman, International Motorsports Hall of Fame. “Immortalizing this history through the creation of NFTs aligns directly with our mission, which is the enshrinement of the greats of motorsports. We are very excited to work with the team at CurrencyWorks, who are leaders in this space.”

Cameron Chell, Executive Chairman commented on the announcement: “To be able to extend the history of motorsports to fans through the creation of NFTs is a natural progression for the International Motorsports Hall of Fame. The trust that the board of IMHOF has put in our team to continue their legacy through a digital platform is a great honor.”

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates blockchain platforms for digital currencies, assets, and tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io.

