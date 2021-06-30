Kartoon Channel! Debuts First Ever “Christmas In July,” Presented By Chuck E. Cheese

Week of Holiday Themed Specials Kicks off on July 2nd

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands”) (NASDAQ:GNUS), announces the premiere of “Christmas in July” on Kartoon Channel, presented by Chuck E. Cheese and featuring a bonanza of holiday-themed series, specials, and movies, from July 2 – July 11.



Kartoon Channel!’s “Christmas in July” kicks off on July 2 with part one of the two-part world premiere of Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten holiday special, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Every day of the week new holiday themed co-viewing content will be available from special holiday episodes of Madeline, Babar, and Rainbow Rangers, to Enchanted Tales: The Night Before Christmas and Enchanted Tales: Christmas Elves. As the official event partner, Chuck E. Cheese will be featured across the Kartoon Channel! ecosystem with commercial spots, social media amplifications and offering Summer Fun Pass giveaways!

Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel, and EVP of Business Development, Genius Brands commented: “We are determined to build Kartoon Channel! into the #1 most successful children’s streaming network, and will continue to bring bold initiatives such as ‘Christmas in July.’ To that end, we will continue to offer a family entertainment destination that brings unique viewer experiences that appeal to a broad demographic with content that celebrates diversity and inclusivity. The Chuck E. Cheese mission of ‘creating positive, lifelong memories for families’ is a perfect fit for Kartoon Channel!, and we are proud to welcome them as our partner and look forward to many more collaborations in the future.”

Melissa McLeanas, VP of Global Licensing, Media & Branded Entertainment Development, CEC Entertainment stated: “This collaboration is an ideal partnership given our shared values and our own seasonal immersive experience 'Summer of Fun' that offers kids and families all the wonders of the season at Chuck E. Cheese! We look forward to celebrating “Christmas in July” and Independence Day with Kartoon Channel! viewers next month, and we invite families to come play and have fun at Chuck E. Cheese all summer long.”