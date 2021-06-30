checkAd

Nemaura Medical Announces Presentation on its Licensed Why WAIT Program During the American Diabetes Association 81st Annual Scientific Sessions

globenewswire
30.06.2021   

Loughborough, England, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces a presentation referring to its licensed Why WAIT program at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Annual Scientific Sessions.

The Why WAIT program is an award-winning 12-week program to help patients manage their weight and diabetes conditions. The Why WAIT program was developed by the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, MA and demonstrated long-term success. Healthimation Inc. currently has the exclusive license to develop a mobile version of Why WAIT program. Nemaura Medical Inc. licensed the Why WAIT mobile application from Healthimation to be included in its BEAT diabetes program. The Why WAIT mobile application and telehealth were used in the virtual Why WAIT program, which was compared in the study to the in-person Why WAIT.

The study presented on June 28th showed no difference in clinical outcomes between virtual Why WAIT and in-person Why WAIT programs, where both resulted in equal weight loss of ~7% and similar reduction in A1C of ~1%.

Highlights from the presentation included:

  • The potentiality for group intervention through telemedicine or mobile health applications as a result of recent advances in digital health
  • Advantages of utilizing digital health applications for participants to maintain accurate records of their dietary, exercise and behavioural interventions, as well as inclusion of coaching modules that allow tracking of personal progress
  • Virtual multidisciplinary intensive lifestyle intervention programs using telemedicine and m-health are as effective as costly, in-person physical programming to improve body weight, A1C, blood pressure, lipid profiles and in reducing the number of hyperglycemic medications
  • The virtual Why WAIT program can be scalable to overweight and obese people with diabetes, regardless of their locations and may be as successful as in-person programs

“Our BEAT diabetes program, which combines our non-invasive glucose monitors with mobile Why WAIT program from Healthimation, is an important advance in our understanding of effective diabetes management and prevention, and this presentation at the American Diabetes Association’s Scientific Sessions outlines the keys to their success,” said Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “This validation is an important step towards validating our combined program, as we embark on a scalable growth plan. We look forward to continuing to provide updates on our progress.”

