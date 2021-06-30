Nemaura Medical Announces Presentation on its Licensed Why WAIT Program During the American Diabetes Association 81st Annual Scientific Sessions

Loughborough, England, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announces a presentation referring to its licensed Why WAIT program at the American Diabetes Association’s 81st Annual Scientific Sessions.



The Why WAIT program is an award-winning 12-week program to help patients manage their weight and diabetes conditions. The Why WAIT program was developed by the Joslin Diabetes Center in Boston, MA and demonstrated long-term success. Healthimation Inc. currently has the exclusive license to develop a mobile version of Why WAIT program. Nemaura Medical Inc. licensed the Why WAIT mobile application from Healthimation to be included in its BEAT diabetes program. The Why WAIT mobile application and telehealth were used in the virtual Why WAIT program, which was compared in the study to the in-person Why WAIT.