Result of AGM
OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
30 JUNE 2021
Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021 were carried on a show of hands.
Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,289,304 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.2% of the issued share capital as at 30 June 2021.
The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:
|Resolution
|For
|Percentage
|Discretion
|Percentage
|Against
|Percentage
|Withheld
|1
|9,260,201
|90.70
|899,006
|8.81
|50,296
|0.49
|79,245
|2
|9,289,304
|90.93
|892,711
|8.74
|33,443
|0.33
|76,193
|3
|8,313,469
|84.65
|953,759
|9.71
|553,454
|5.64
|470,969
|4
|8,976,608
|87.61
|930,251
|9.08
|339,557
|3.31
|45,235
|5
|8,744,741
|85.76
|1,069,694
|10.49
|382,688
|3.75
|94,528
|6
|8,960,218
|88.13
|938,565
|9.23
|267,949
|2.64
|144,198
|7
|8,543,682
|84.27
|944,810
|9.32
|649,807
|6.41
|172,631
|8
|9,250,841
|90.89
|924,425
|9.08
|2,706
|0.03
|132,958
|9
|8,574,823
|88.43
|956,592
|9.86
|165,556
|1.71
|613,959
For further information please contact:
Katherine Fyfe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 7710 2800
