Result of AGM

Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at its Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2021 were carried on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in respect of 9,289,304 Ordinary Shares, representing 2.2% of the issued share capital as at 30 June 2021.

The following table shows the proxy votes cast for each resolution:

Resolution For Percentage Discretion Percentage Against Percentage Withheld 1 9,260,201 90.70 899,006 8.81 50,296 0.49 79,245 2 9,289,304 90.93 892,711 8.74 33,443 0.33 76,193 3 8,313,469 84.65 953,759 9.71 553,454 5.64 470,969 4 8,976,608 87.61 930,251 9.08 339,557 3.31 45,235 5 8,744,741 85.76 1,069,694 10.49 382,688 3.75 94,528 6 8,960,218 88.13 938,565 9.23 267,949 2.64 144,198 7 8,543,682 84.27 944,810 9.32 649,807 6.41 172,631 8 9,250,841 90.89 924,425 9.08 2,706 0.03 132,958 9 8,574,823 88.43 956,592 9.86 165,556 1.71 613,959

