20th year commemorative Coffee Table book wins Gold at 2021 Asia Pacific Stevie awards

The innovatively packaged book in larger-than-standard size was a runaway winner in the Award for Innovation in Marketing or Sales Literature category with 32 judges voting for it and one judge commenting, “What's old is new again. Extremely innovative way of presenting the information”.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider today announced that the Coffee Table book produced to commemorate their 20 th year of listing on Nasdaq has won the Gold at the Asia Pacific Stevie awards 2021.

The entry titled “Reading a book is good for your eyes and our business” uses a nostalgic Tintin styled old-word storytelling that takes decision makers on a journey of Sify’s strengths, woven into a disparate teenage group’s discovery of their capabilities.

Chairman of Sify Technologies, Raju Vegesna, said, “We are delighted that our endeavor to interpret our marketing collaterals through our disruptive DNA has been recognized at the global level. This award proves that an incisive marketing narrative that sets itself away from the run-of-the-mill will undoubtedly draw attention to itself. To be recognized among the best in the business sets the bar higher for all future Sify marketing activities”.

About Sify Technologies

A Fortune India 500 company, Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focussed on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising state-of-the-art Data Centers, the largest MPLS network, partnership with global technology majors and deep expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud, make it the first choice of start-ups, SMEs and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of our unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networks and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited.

