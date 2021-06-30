Focus Financial Partners Announces Second Investor Day

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it will hold its second Investor Day for the investment …

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it will hold its second Investor Day for the investment community on Thursday, December 9, 2021, beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Discussion topics will include the Company's current business, competitive positioning and financial performance, as well as its growth strategy and long-term targets. The event will feature presentations by Focus' management team and include certain of its partner firms. Additional details on the event will be made available in the 2021 fourth quarter. A live video webcast, as well as related presentation materials, will be available through the Investor Relations section of Focus' website, www.focusfinancialpartners.com. For those unable to join the live video webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website at the same address.