Puma Exploration Begins Its First Drilling Program at Williams Brook Gold Property in New Brunswick, Canada

Initial drilling will test shallow mineralization below the high-grade gold showings at the Lynx Gold Zone, where many grab samples assayed over 30 g/t gold (see news release dated 2021-03-31). Since the plunge and direction of the high-grade mineralization is not yet known, drilling will proceed with evenly spaced fans of short drill holes centered on the gold-bearing quartz veins network (Figure 1).

RIMOUSKI, Quebec, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puma Exploration Inc., PUMA-TSXV, (the “Company” or “Puma”) is pleased to announce the beginning of its inaugural drilling campaign, with an initial minimum of 2,000 meters, to test high-grade gold targets at the O’Neil Gold Trend (OGT) on its 100% controlled Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick. The Williams Brook Gold Project is located within the newly highly prospective district of Atlantic, Canada.

Since the discovery of the high-grade gold-bearing system in late 2020, Puma reported the discovery of additional quartz veins and veinlets at surface at the Lynx Gold Zone with few specks of Visible Gold (VG) observed in the quartz veins (see news release 2021-06-17). The mineralization is hosted in a strongly altered rhyolite at the contact with sediments.

“We are thrilled to begin the drilling operation at the high-grade gold target at the Lynx Gold Zone. Following up on our new discovery of visible gold late last year, it is an exciting time for Puma Exploration,” said Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma Exploration. “Since the initial discovery, we have uncovered significant gold in rock samples over at least 70 meters strike length along the Lynx Gold Zone which will be drilled first,” added Marcel Robillard.

The technical team has been focused on understanding the controls on gold mineralization of the O’Neil Gold Trend and the associated vein corridor. “The understanding of the local geology, structures and geophysical signatures has improved considerably from recent mapping, sampling and experts consultations. We are now well positioned to begin drilling and the entire team is anxious to see the first drill core pulled from this newly discovered, gold-bearing, quartz vein system.” Notes Dominique Gagné, President of Géominex, responsible for all technical work and programs for Puma Exploration.