checkAd

EXL Expands Collaboration with AWS to Scale Migration of Enterprise Business Processes to the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 15:27  |  60   |   |   

NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with AWS to help EXL clients operationalize AI, Analytics, Automation and Cloud technologies within enterprise business processes to achieve the promise of the data-driven enterprise.

Large corporations have struggled to operationalize data-driven technologies like AI, Analytics, Automation and cloud due to legacy technology, process design and data flows. EXL is addressing these challenges through its powerful AI Operating System architecture, known as AI:OS. EXL’s AI:OS offerings integrate cutting-edge cloud-native AI solutions with deep domain expertise and process transition experience to deliver a cloud receiving center for business processes that has the following four attributes.

  • Access to clean data by locating AI solutions upstream of legacy environments
  • Redesigned data-driven process workflow with embedded analytics
  • Improved scalability and access through cloud-native architecture
  • Enabling employees to operate at the “top of their license”

“Our clients aspire to deliver experience at the speed of desire for their end customers – they want to proactively address customer issues, make services available on-demand and personalize every interaction. Such speed can only be achieved by leveraging AI Analytics and the cloud,” said Ankor Rai, Chief Digital Officer, EXL. “AWS capabilities are critical for us to meet the aggressive transformation timelines and impact expectations of our clients.”

EXL is also leveraging AWS infrastructure and AWS Training & Certification services to accelerate the development and deployment of domain-specific cloud solutions across the client enterprise, as well as their corporate learning and development programs in areas such as expertise to drive a new cohort of EXL Digital employees toward AWS certifications in Architecture, DevOps, Security, Data Science and Data Engineering.

"For over two decades, successful enterprises have relied on EXL’s strong domain expertise and constant innovation to transform their businesses," said Bill Heffelfinger, EXL Digital CTO & VP Cloud Engineering. "By working together with AWS, EXL extends its ability to support its clients with powerful AI-driven processes that leverage the AWS cloud for maximum scalability, flexibility and resiliency.”

For more information on EXL AI:OS, please click here.

About EXL
EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps our clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By orchestrating our domain expertise, data, analytics and digital technology, we look deeper to design and manage agile, customer-centric operating models to improve global operations, drive profitability, enhance customer satisfaction, increase data-driven insights, and manage risk and compliance. Headquartered in New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, the UK, Europe, India, the Philippines, Colombia, Australia and South Africa. EXL serves multiple industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics, media and retail, among others. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com. 

CONTACT: Media Contact:
Michael Sherrill
Vice President Marketing
646-419-0778
michael.sherrill@exlservice.com

Investor contact:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
212-624-5913
steven.barlow@exlservice.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EXL Expands Collaboration with AWS to Scale Migration of Enterprise Business Processes to the Cloud NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading Operations Management and Analytics company, today announced the expansion of its collaboration with AWS to help EXL clients operationalize AI, Analytics, Automation and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus