CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. Adds 4th and Advisory Board Member to Procure Relationships with Europe and Asia Fin-Tech Companies

Sarasota, FL, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: CLOQ) of Sarasota, Florida is assembling a panel of very significant industry players to assist CyberloQ in marketing their one-of-a-kind patented platform for preventing cyber fraud.

Chris Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to have a seasoned Payments Industry leader like Mr. Noel Smith, who has over a decade at TPL, an industry veteran who thoroughly understands how the Payments System runs, but also understands how to acquire a customer and keep them.” 

Noel Smith: https://www.transactpaymentsltd.com/meet-the-team/noel-smith/

Stated Noel, “I’m delighted to be joining CyberloQ’s advisory panel and am confident their sophisticated suite of fraud protection services are what businesses and consumers need to future-proof against this growing crime. I look forward to working together in our shared goal to reduce fraud on a global level.”

About CyberloQ Technologies Inc.

CyberloQ Technologies Inc. (OTC: CLOQ) secures clients’ sensitive data and valuable information with a patented, aggressive and proactive approach. CyberloQ's advanced authentication algorithms, private blockchain and industry-leading geofencing capabilities give clients complete control of their data for real-time authentication and dedicated fraud protection. For more information, visit https://CyberloQ.com/.

About TurnScor

TurnScor helps consumers fix their credit scores by helping them apply the Fair Credit Reporting Act to verify the accuracy of their credit reports across all three agencies. TurnScor removes the need for consumers with no or low credit scores to work with attorneys and other firms to build or repair their credit. For more information, visit https://turnscor.com/.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

CLOQ Contact:
Chris Jackson
Tel: 1.612.961.4536
Email: info@cyberloq.com





