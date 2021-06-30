EastWest Bioscience Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results: On the Path to Profitability

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the "Company" or "EastWest") (TSXV:EAST), a vertically integrated wellness holding company that owns retail presence across Canada and a Health Canada manufacturing facility, …

PENTICTON, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / EastWest Bioscience Inc. (the " Company " or " EastWest ") (TSXV:EAST) , a vertically integrated wellness holding company that owns retail presence across Canada and a Health Canada manufacturing facility, reports its financial results for the three months and nine months ended April 30, 2021. All figures are reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. EastWest's financial statements are prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

The Company is on the path to profitability. The Company continues to improve its bottom line by streamlining its operations and maintaining its focus on cost cutting and revenue generations efforts. For the 9 months ended April 30, 2021, The Company posted a net loss of $671,454. This is a 40.69% drop in net loss compared to the same period last year at $841,062. Further, in the three months ended April 30 2021, the Company posted a loss of $151,866, a 27.06% drop in loss. This is an overall drop of 51.23% since the beginning of the fiscal year in the three months ended October 31, 2021.

Net loss comparisons nine months ended

9 months ended

April 30, 2019 9 months ended

April 30, 2020 9 months ended

April 30, 2021 ($2,430,204) ($841,062) ($671,454)

Net loss comparisons three months ended

3 months ended

October 31, 2020 3 months ended

January 31, 2021 3 months ended

April 31, 2021 ($311,395) ($208,193) ($151,866)

The Company posted another triple digit growth in its manufacturing division. Our third-party manufacturing posted a $357,286 revenue, a 251.26% growth from previous nine months ended April 30, 2020 at $102,715. As the pandemic has worn on and people search for ways to protect themselves against the COVID-19 virus, attention to overall health and wellness has understandably increased. On average, consumers are reporting an increase in monthly spend on vitamins, minerals and supplement products of 10%-15% since the pandemic began.