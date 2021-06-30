Corporate Universe Completes SEC Form 10 Filing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:COUV) announced today that it has completed its Form 10 filing with the SEC. The Company is now a fully reporting SEC Company.Andrew Sispoidis, Carbon …

Andrew Sispoidis, Carbon Ion Energy's CEO, commented, "We are excited about Corporate Universe's registration and are looking forward in closing the transaction as soon as all the contract requirements are met. I would like to thank the shareholders for their patience."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Corporate Universe, Inc. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK:COUV) announced today that it has completed its Form 10 filing with the SEC. The Company is now a fully reporting SEC Company.

Isaac H Sutton, Corporate Universe's CEO stated, "the Company is now in the process of discussing with a sponsoring market maker to submit a Form 211 application to FINRA, in order to comply with the requirements of SEC Rule 15c2-11, and have our common stock resume quotation on the OTC Markets."

We will continue to update shareholders through this process. Please email your questions to info@corpuniverse.com and we will try to include a response, in our next press release.

About Carbon-Ion Energy

Carbon-Ion Energy has developed a new category of energy storage device called Carbon-Ion or C-Ion®. This game-changing technology charges 50 times faster than lithium-ion batteries, radically improves the performance of supercapacitors by using high surface area carbons and ionic electrolytes, allows for over 100,000 charge/discharge cycles, provides high power density, is environmentally safe, and is recyclable. With over 30+ patents and a decade of research and development, the company is rapidly moving to commercialization. For more information, please visit www.carbon-ion.energy.

About Corporate Universe:

Corporate Universe Inc is a publicly traded diversified company with a focus on emerging business development to create value for our shareholders. Corporate Universe provides the environment for business growth and stability. For further information see www.corpuniverse.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Information in this news release may contain statements about future expectations, plans, prospects or performance of Corporate Universe, Inc. that constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor Provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words or phrases "can be," "expects," "may affect," "believed," "estimate," "project," and similar words and phrases are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Corporate Universe, Inc. cautions you that any forward-looking information provided by or on behalf of Corporate Universe, Inc. is not a guarantee of future performance. None of the information in this press release constitutes or is intended as an offer to sell securities or investment advice of any kind. Corporate Universe, Inc.'s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, some of which are beyond Corporate Universe, Inc.'s control. In addition to those discussed in Corporate Universe, Inc.'s press releases, public filings, and statements by Corporate Universe, Inc.'s management, including, but not limited to, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s estimate of the sufficiency of its existing capital resources, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to raise additional capital to fund future operations, Corporate Universe, Inc.'s ability to repay its existing indebtedness, the uncertainties involved in estimating market opportunities and, in identifying contracts which match Corporate Universe, Inc.'s capability to be awarded contracts. All such forward-looking statements are current only as of the date on which such statements were made. Corporate Universe, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which any such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

