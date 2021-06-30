checkAd

Neonode and Dewhurst Partner to Address Contactless Elevator Control Market

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) and Dewhurst UK Ltd have signed an Original Equipment Manufacturer agreement for Dewhurst to design, market and sell contactless elevator control products and solutions featuring Neonode contactless technology.

In 2020, Dewhurst, the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-end components and solutions for the elevator industry, was looking to innovate and add contactless products to its portfolio. After the successful evaluation of Neonode touch sensor modules, Dewhurst started a new product development project which resulted in the launch of its first contactless elevator product in early 2021. The world-class HALO brings user-friendly touchless technology inside the lift car and, with its sleek design and standalone nature, is ideal for both retrofits and new installations.

The HALO product has already been installed in several locations in the UK with excellent customer feedback, and the installations will continue throughout 2021.

"The elevator segment is important to Neonode's contactless touch business and I am happy to see Dewhurst's achievements so far and look forward to deepen our win-win cooperation going forward," said Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

Peter Dewhurst, Head of Commercial Operations of Dewhurst, said: "We are very impressed by Neonode's contactless products and are keen to expand our contactless business together with Neonode. This partnership is a natural next step to accelerate adoption of contactless features as well as the product development efforts."

