SpartanNash Foundation Launches Companywide Fundraiser to Support U.S. Military Heroes

As part of its commitment to patriotism and building stronger communities, the SpartanNash Foundation – the charitable organization operated by Fortune 400 grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) – today invites grocery store guests to join the company in supporting military heroes and their families through donations at checkout. The fundraising campaign will run through July 11, and all funds raised will be evenly disbursed among nonprofit organizations Team Red, White & Blue (Team RWB), Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210630005201/en/

SpartanNash Foundation Launches Companywide Fundraiser to Support U.S. Military Heroes (Graphic: Business Wire)

“As a company that supplies essential food and household goods to U.S. military troops serving domestically and abroad, patriotism is deeply rooted in the hearts of SpartanNash Associates,” said SpartanNash Senior Vice President and President, MDV (Military Division) David Sisk. “We are proud to support our military heroes throughout the year, but also through this fundraiser in honor of Independence Day, when we celebrate the freedoms they protect.”

During the 12-day campaign, store guests who visit any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in nine states will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 or round their total up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane or online through Fast Lane. More than 145 stores are participating, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Martin’s Super Markets and Dan’s Supermarket.

One hundred percent of donations raised during the 2021 campaign will go directly to Team RWB, Operation Homefront and Honor and Remember. These three organizations focus on supporting our military heroes, veterans and their families through physical and social activity while also providing family support services.

“We’re honored and grateful that the SpartanNash Foundation, along with its store guests, recognize the sacrifices veterans have made on behalf of our nation,” said Team RWB Executive Director Mike Erwin. “We’re thrilled that this campaign will afford Team RWB the opportunity to support more veterans in their post-service journeys.”

Since 2016, the SpartanNash Foundation has raised and granted nearly $1.5 million for its patriotic partners, including Give an Hour, Fisher House Foundation, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc., Disabled Veterans National Foundation and more. SpartanNash underwrites the cost of the campaigns, contributes funding and encourages Associates to volunteer with the Foundation’s grant recipients.

