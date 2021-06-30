Alstom and Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe sign contract for the delivery of new Flexity trams

Magdeburg, 30 June 2021 – Alstom and Magdeburg, Germany’s local transport authority Magdeburger Verkehrsbetriebe (MVB) have signed a contract today for the delivery of new Flexity trams and their accompanying spare part supply. The first call off for 35 vehicles and 24 years of parts supply is valued at around 190 million euro and includes options for a total of 28 additional vehicles. The state of Saxony-Anhalt is funding the new vehicle procurement with almost 60 million euro.

“We thank MVB for the trust they have placed in Alstom. The Flexity impresses with its unmistakably dynamic and modern appearance. It will leave a lasting mark on the cityscape. But more importantly, passengers can look forward to the highest levels of ride comfort, safety, and reliability”, says Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

“With Alstom, we have found the ideal partner for our new generation of trams. I am pleased to be able to raise public transport in Magdeburg to a new level with the modern Flexity low-floor trams and, thanks to the new comfort, to encourage even more people to switch to our means of transport”, says Birgit Münster-Rendel, Managing Director of MVB.

The Minister of Transport of the State of Saxony-Anhalt, Thomas Webel, emphasised the importance of MVB’s investment, “The new trams are barrier-free and offer more space for passengers. MVB is thus making a sustainable investment in attractive public transport for the people of this city. As a state, we are supporting this major project with funding, as we are certain that the transformation of transport can only succeed if we work together.”

At 38 metres, the four-car Flexity trams are eight metres longer than the vehicles currently in use with MVB. They impress with a unique and timeless design that was specifically developed for Magdeburg. Designed with passenger safety and comfort in mind, each of the new trams can transport up to 241 passengers and has two multi-purpose areas that offers ample space for strollers, bicycles, and wheelchairs. The wide, barrier-free entrance areas enable fast boarding while broad window strips running the length of the vehicle ensure that the passenger area is filled with natural light. Inside, energy-efficient ambient illumination always provides excellent lighting and outside, LED light strips improve the visibility of the trams as they navigate urban traffic. The fully air-conditioned vehicles also score with high energy efficiency and noise-optimised design that keeps the interior quiet while in operation. Magdeburg’s Flexity passengers can also look forward to enjoying free Wi-Fi access while in the trams.