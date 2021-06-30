Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting and Discusses Revenue Results and Profitability
Gig Harbor, Washington, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, held its Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 8, 2021 (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, Harbor’s six current directors were re-elected and a new director, Karen Bryant, former CEO of the Seattle Storm, was elected. Also at the Meeting, CEO and President, Sterling Griffin, announced:
“Our annual revenues are among the fastest growing of all public companies in our sector. From 2019 to 2020, our Gross Revenues increased from $30,953,000 to $50,397,000, a 65% increase. We previously provided guidance that we will generate approximately $80,000,000 in revenues in 2021, which would equate to a 59% increase over 2020. Our projected revenues for 2022 follow the same growth trajectory with an estimated $128,000,000 in sales, or a 60% annual increase.”
“We have turned the corner to profitability during this second quarter of 2021. If the current favorable real estate market conditions continue, we anticipate operating profitably on an annual basis for the foreseeable future.”
About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivisions in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces. Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations. For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com.
0 Kommentare