Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting and Discusses Revenue Results and Profitability

Gig Harbor, Washington, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI) (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the “Company”), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, held its Annual Shareholder Meeting on June 8, 2021 (the “Meeting”). At the Meeting, Harbor’s six current directors were re-elected and a new director, Karen Bryant, former CEO of the Seattle Storm, was elected. Also at the Meeting, CEO and President, Sterling Griffin, announced:

“Our annual revenues are among the fastest growing of all public companies in our sector. From 2019 to 2020, our Gross Revenues increased from $30,953,000 to $50,397,000, a 65% increase. We previously provided guidance that we will generate approximately $80,000,000 in revenues in 2021, which would equate to a 59% increase over 2020. Our projected revenues for 2022 follow the same growth trajectory with an estimated $128,000,000 in sales, or a 60% annual increase.”