Small Business Development Group (SBDG) Opening Southeast Asia Financial and Business Service Operations

Office Will be in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Service Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam

LADY LAKE, Florida, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is opening financial and business service operations in Southeast Asia. The office will be in  Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia, and will service Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The operation will be a driver of business growth and revenue for SBDG within its finance industry vertical.

The Southeast Asian SBDG office will have three primary functions; 1) to source M&A opportunities for both client transactions and SBDG portfolio acquisitions, 2) to facilitate the private to public process for Southeast Asian small and medium sized enterprises (SME’s) wanting to establish operations in the United States with the goal of becoming a U.S. publicly traded company, and 3) to be a conduit for business transactions between Southeast Asia and the U.S. for SBDG affiliates, portfolio companies, and clients.

“Opening the Kuala Lumpur office means SBDG is entering the Southeast Asian region with a population of 675 million, and business hungry for expansion including ample M&A opportunities,” said Lock Sen Yow, SBDG’s Vice President of Southeast Asian Development. “With fast growing SME’s wanting to access the U.S. markets, SBDG will be their M & A Advisor, IPO Advisor, and strategic consultants.  I am excited to be here directing the front line.”

“With the opening of operations in Kuala Lumpur, we are effectively getting boots on the ground in one of the primary financial centers of Southeast Asia, along with geographical access to all of Asia.  We are confident that we will find acquisition targets, as well as clients for our cost effective private to public services.  In both cases, SBDG and its affiliates can become the U.S. management teams for Southeast Asian SME’s looking to expand to the United States,” said Roy Y Salisbury, SBDG’s Chief Executive Officer. 

Small Business Development Group, Inc. (OTC: SBDG) is a holding company publicly traded on OTC Markets. SBDG has an active mandate to identify and acquire operating companies with a preference for those in the small to medium sized enterprise arena (SMBs and SMEs) based in North America, specifically those demonstrating modest but predictable growth and profitability over time. Ideal candidates for acquisition have an enterprise value between $2 million and $50 million with positive cash flows between $500 thousand and $5 million. SBDG's intent for all acquisitions is to affirm or establish sound business fundamentals and to drive revenue and profitability growth. The goal of SBDG is to develop and align portfolio companies into high performance industry verticals and deliver additional value for its stakeholders. 

Note to Investors

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business.

