Guskin Gold’s Initial Report on the Kukuom Concession Gold Project in Ghana, Africa

The Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt The Kukuom Concession is located in the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt. Known gold producers including Newmont, Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti and Asanko Gold, and are all within 100km of the Kukuom project area.

SAN JOSE, CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guskin Gold Corp. (OTC: GKIN) (“Guskin Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to release an initial report on the Kukuom Concession (the “Concession”) gold project located in Ghana, Africa.

Historical production in the Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt include Newmont's world class Ahafo Mine with over 17 million ounces of gold, Kinross’ Chirano Mine at 5 million ounces, and the historic Bibiani Mine with 7 million ounces.

The Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt is a 40 to 60 km wide typical Birimian volcanic belt, striking 220km in Ghana and extends SW to the coast in Cote d'Ivoire. It is located north of, and parallel to, the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt, which hosts many of Ghana's active producing gold mines.

The Kukuom Gold Project

The Kukuom Concession covers a total surface area of 156 square kilometers and is located between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani in the Ahafo District of Ghana.

The Kukuom Concession gold project is a Joint Venture Partnership with Africa Exploration & Minerals Group Limited (AEMG) whereby Guskin Gold has an option to earn a 50% ownership in the operations for gold and other precious metal exploration and mining activities, as previously announced on June 6, 2021.

Guskin and AEMG are currently working towards mobilizing equipment and readying the site for further development of mining operations and gold production from alluvial deposits on the Concession, and the continued exploration and deposit delineation of the hard rock potential.

EMS Survey and Priority Targets

Guskin’s priority 2021 work program includes further exploration and exploitation of a 247-hectare section with proven alluvial and hard rock gold occurrences.

Remote sensing surveys carried out over the property produced a strong priority target anomaly with a North to South axis measuring 1,170 meters and a West to East axis 1,052 meters, or 1,230,840 sq/meters with an estimated 19’ thickness or approx. up to 6,293,109 tons of target material.

Gold has a nuclear magnetic resonance frequency of 1.754 Hz which can be captured through satellite scanning using the electromagnetic spectrum or (EMS). This energy signature is further isolated through proprietary algorithms and identifies locations where gold is most concentrated