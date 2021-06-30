checkAd

Guskin Gold’s Initial Report on the Kukuom Concession Gold Project in Ghana, Africa

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 15:30  |  38   |   |   

SAN JOSE, CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guskin Gold Corp. (OTC: GKIN) (“Guskin Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to release an initial report on the Kukuom Concession (the “Concession”) gold project located in Ghana, Africa.

The Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt
The Kukuom Concession is located in the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt. Known gold producers including Newmont, Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti and Asanko Gold, and are all within 100km of the Kukuom project area.

Historical production in the Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt include Newmont's world class Ahafo Mine with over 17 million ounces of gold, Kinross’ Chirano Mine at 5 million ounces, and the historic Bibiani Mine with 7 million ounces.

The Sefwi-Bibiani Gold Belt is a 40 to 60 km wide typical Birimian volcanic belt, striking 220km in Ghana and extends SW to the coast in Cote d'Ivoire. It is located north of, and parallel to, the prolific Ashanti Gold Belt, which hosts many of Ghana's active producing gold mines.

The Kukuom Gold Project
The Kukuom Concession covers a total surface area of 156 square kilometers and is located between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani in the Ahafo District of Ghana.

The Kukuom Concession gold project is a Joint Venture Partnership with Africa Exploration & Minerals Group Limited (AEMG) whereby Guskin Gold has an option to earn a 50% ownership in the operations for gold and other precious metal exploration and mining activities, as previously announced on June 6, 2021.

Guskin and AEMG are currently working towards mobilizing equipment and readying the site for further development of mining operations and gold production from alluvial deposits on the Concession, and the continued exploration and deposit delineation of the hard rock potential. 

EMS Survey and Priority Targets
Guskin’s priority 2021 work program includes further exploration and exploitation of a 247-hectare section with proven alluvial and hard rock gold occurrences.

Remote sensing surveys carried out over the property produced a strong priority target anomaly with a North to South axis measuring 1,170 meters and a West to East axis 1,052 meters, or 1,230,840 sq/meters with an estimated 19’ thickness or approx. up to 6,293,109 tons of target material.

Gold has a nuclear magnetic resonance frequency of 1.754 Hz which can be captured through satellite scanning using the electromagnetic spectrum or (EMS). This energy signature is further isolated through proprietary algorithms and identifies locations where gold is most concentrated

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guskin Gold’s Initial Report on the Kukuom Concession Gold Project in Ghana, Africa SAN JOSE, CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Guskin Gold Corp. (OTC: GKIN) (“Guskin Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to release an initial report on the Kukuom Concession (the “Concession”) gold project located in Ghana, Africa. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Increased sales and earnings expected for first half of 2021
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus