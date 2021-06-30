Introducing America’s Most Affordable 5G Smartphone Ever – Only on America’s 5G Leader

Let’s REVVL in affordable 5G for All. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced the launch of the most affordable 5G smartphone ever in the U.S., the REVVL V+ 5G, available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. To celebrate the most affordable 5G smartphone on the largest, fastest and now, according to umlaut, most reliable 5G network, T-Mobile is also launching a 5G Augmented Reality (AR) game . See how fast you can light up T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G map for a chance to win a free REVVL. The new smartphone will be available in Metro stores on July 12 and in T-Mobile stores and online as early as July 23.

(Photo: Business Wire)

“When we say we’re just getting started, we mean it. Just three months after we launched the Great 5G Upgrade, we continue to tear down the barriers standing between you and a great 5G experience,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile. “REVVL smartphones have always been about giving people a no-compromises experience: great features at a great price. And REVVL V+ 5G sets a new bar for the industry.”

Top-Notch Value

Once again, the REVVL line hits the sweet spot for high-end specs without the high-end price tag, coming in at just under $200. The latest REVVL 5G smartphone sports a big 6.82” HD+ display with triple rear cameras and a 16MP front facing camera. It’s packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery plus fingerprint sensor and face unlock for premium security. Want to catch it in action? Check out the unboxing video here: https://youtu.be/6KZX68KP750

Win Hard. Play Hard

T-Mobile is America’s 5G leader with the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network – and the new REVVL V+ 5G smartphone taps into T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G for nationwide coverage and Ultra Capacity 5G for super-fast speeds. To celebrate all those 5G wins, T-Mobile is rolling out an AR game, challenging customers to light up T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G map as quickly as possible. It’s not only fun – it could win you a free REVVL V+ 5G! T-Mobile President of Technology Neville Ray will randomly choose a few of the top scores shared on Twitter and send the winners a free device. To play, just scan the QR code, then tweet a screenshot of your score with #LeaderIn5G and #sweepstakes for a chance to win!