BioSig Completes 1000 Patient Cases with its Signal Processing System for Electrophysiology

Westport, CT, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • The Company recently increased its procedural volume targets due to accelerated technology usage
  • BioSig expands its commercial team to target technology adoption across three strategic regions

﻿BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”), a medical technology company commercializing an innovative biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals, today announced that physicians have completed 1000 patient cases with its technology across nine installation sites.

BioSig’s non-invasive computerized technology, the PURE EP(tm) System, aims to drive procedural efficiency and efficacy in electrophysiology. The system provides essential diagnostic signals with high clinical value in all cardiac ablations that treat irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias.

Previously the Company increased the patient case goal from 1000 to at least 1500 procedures by the end of 2021, having delivered 425 procedures at the end of 2020. The Company is currently conducting patient cases in nine medical centers across the country. Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, TX, Mayo Clinic Florida Campus, the Company’s first commercial customers, and the University of Pennsylvania count among the most prominent technology users with over 600 patient cases conducted to date1.

“We are thrilled to cross the 1000-case milestone, a figure that was our initial target for the entire 2021. Most importantly, this case growth allows us to collect vast amounts of clinical data daily, providing us with immense intelligence that is vital for our clinical and commercial strategy. Increased technology usage in elective procedures is a much-awaited sign of the steady pandemic recovery in our country, and we are looking forward to a strong second half of 2021,” commented Kenneth L. Londoner, Chairman and CEO of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

The Company is in the targeted commercial launch phase, focusing on expanding its clinical footprint across the Northeast, Texas, and Florida, the three regions that account for the largest electrophysiology programs in the country. The Company recently expanded its commercial team by appointing Mr. Walt Quinn to lead regional sales in Florida. Mr. Quinn brings to the Company over 25 years of medical device and capital equipment sales experience in some of the leading companies in the field, including Ethicon (a Johnson&Johnson company), Medtronic, Topera (an Abbott company), and CardioFocus.

