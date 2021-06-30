checkAd

Connected Vaccination Management Platform for Construction and Film/TV Production Industries

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
30.06.2021, 15:45  |  16   |   |   

Tento Applied Sciences and IHP Safety partner to improve personnel safety with a confidential, secure, and fully integrated COVID diagnostics system

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occupational health and safety specialists, IHP Safety is extending the Tento Applied Science connected data management and exchange platform to the Construction and Film/TV Production sectors, responding to employers' need for a confidential, secure, and verifiable vaccination management system for employees.

The Tento platform streamlines the verification and authentication of workers' health credentials while ensuring that the user's data is fully anonymised and secure. The system offers workforce protection and business continuity by minimising COVID-19 cases within an organisation, protecting the employees and regulating project and financial risks caused by delays.

IHP Safety's Founder & CEO, Daniel Letizia, commented: "We are excited about the partnership between Tento AS and IHP Safety. The first time I saw Tento's capabilities, it felt like the future was punching me in the face. The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in an accelerated, new need and acceptance for portable, digital health credentials. This new world requires far more than the verification of being healthy. It requires balancing the control of our most personal, private information, with the ability to move through daily life, access points and security checks in a seamless, touch-less experience. Tento Applied Sciences' ability to control personal information, report test results directly through the app, scale and accept other digital wallets makes it the ultimate solution to this new world and enables us to provide our clients with superior services."

Mark Shaw, CEO at Tento Applied Sciences, commented: "Digitisation is allowing individuals to take control of their health data. In the continuing fight to get back to normality in this Covid world, IHP and Tento have partnered to enable businesses and organisations to open up their work or event environments with a secure and flexible digital wallet and supporting access systems. The health and safety of your people are at the centre of what we do, and the combination of IHP's safety and testing expertise and experience with Tento's World Class secure technology gives any organisation the capability to provide that safety."

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Connected Vaccination Management Platform for Construction and Film/TV Production Industries Tento Applied Sciences and IHP Safety partner to improve personnel safety with a confidential, secure, and fully integrated COVID diagnostics system NEW YORK and LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Occupational health and safety specialists, IHP …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Fibank Provides Its Mastercard Cardholders with the Option to Make Payments Using Their Fitbit ...
Argand Partners' Cherry Completes Successful IPO
Attana has obtained CE-IVD Marking for its first products within clinical diagnostics
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Ongoing Innovation Is Lighting up the Future of Every Industry
Hot Melt Adhesive Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 14.29 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Leading financial consortium proposes new social, environmental impact-reporting rules for banks
Xi: Medal recipients come from people
Indonesia Automotive Aftermarket Service Market is expected to reach about USD 13.6 Bn in Revenue by 2026: Ken Research
Nutritional Analysis Market worth $7.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Park Systems Announces Park FX40, the Autonomous AFM with Built-in Intelligence - A Groundbreaking ...
These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust
Last mile autonomous delivery robot developed with Ultimaker S3
Sebia Acquires Orgentec Diagnostika
Global Drone Surveillance Market For Energy & Power Could Exceed $415 Million By 2027
Alzheimer's Treatment Market Is Anticipated To Reach $2 Billion By The End Of 2027
Growing Concern about Baby's Health and Protection is expected to Spur Demand in the Global Baby ...
The Clean Energy Compound That Could Change The World
Southern California Edison chooses the CCH Tagetik expert solution from Wolters Kluwer to automate ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
CogX Festival 2021: Robert Downey Jr., Poppy Gustaffson And Kwasi Kwarteng Lead Stellar Speaker Line-up
Malaysia Pavilion Announces Marrybrown, A Huge Homegrown Success, As Its Official Café Operator ...
The Future of Work: WorkForce Software Launches First Integrated Employee Experience and Workforce Management Platform ...
Moonbug Entertainment and Amazon Kids+ Team Up to Create Premium Original Productions for Kids
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus