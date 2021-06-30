Connected Vaccination Management Platform for Construction and Film/TV Production Industries

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occupational health and safety specialists, IHP Safety is extending the Tento Applied Science connected data management and exchange platform to the Construction and Film/TV Production sectors, responding to employers' need for a confidential, secure, and verifiable vaccination management system for employees.

The Tento platform streamlines the verification and authentication of workers' health credentials while ensuring that the user's data is fully anonymised and secure. The system offers workforce protection and business continuity by minimising COVID-19 cases within an organisation, protecting the employees and regulating project and financial risks caused by delays.

IHP Safety's Founder & CEO, Daniel Letizia, commented: "We are excited about the partnership between Tento AS and IHP Safety. The first time I saw Tento's capabilities, it felt like the future was punching me in the face. The COVID-19 pandemic has ushered in an accelerated, new need and acceptance for portable, digital health credentials. This new world requires far more than the verification of being healthy. It requires balancing the control of our most personal, private information, with the ability to move through daily life, access points and security checks in a seamless, touch-less experience. Tento Applied Sciences' ability to control personal information, report test results directly through the app, scale and accept other digital wallets makes it the ultimate solution to this new world and enables us to provide our clients with superior services."

Mark Shaw, CEO at Tento Applied Sciences, commented: "Digitisation is allowing individuals to take control of their health data. In the continuing fight to get back to normality in this Covid world, IHP and Tento have partnered to enable businesses and organisations to open up their work or event environments with a secure and flexible digital wallet and supporting access systems. The health and safety of your people are at the centre of what we do, and the combination of IHP's safety and testing expertise and experience with Tento's World Class secure technology gives any organisation the capability to provide that safety."