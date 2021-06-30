checkAd

Chindata Group Signs China’s First Super Energy Complex Project to Develop a Zero-Carbon Digital Infrastructure Industry Chain

DATONG, China, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chindata Group (NASDAQ: CD), a leading carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider in Asia-Pacific emerging markets, signed a strategic agreement on a zero-carbon digital infrastructure project with Datong municipal government.

The first-of-its-kind project, dubbed PEACH BLOSSOM LAND, is located in Datong, North China’s Shanxi province, an emerging city in China’s digital economy development. Relying on rich energy resources in Datong and network advantages under the strategy of “Eastern Data and Western Computing” initiated by China’s top regulatory and policymaking agencies, Chindata Group strives to build a zero-carbon digital infrastructure industry cluster with the next-generation hyperscale green data centers as its core business, and comprehensive development, equipment manufacturing and energy service as its key supporting parts. It will work together with ecosystem partners to develop China's first super energy complex that empowers smart cities and other scenarios. Chindata Group will make itself as a new resident in Datong, a green energy city, to achieve the whole industrial chain with carbon-free emissions.

The project will connect the high-performance computing power digital infrastructure to various zero-carbon service scenarios such as public renewable energy storage, snow sports in the cities, cold chain logistics, the cooling resource supply, the smart temperature control technology in the agricultural industry, and the municipal heating system. Alex Ju, Founder and CEO of Chindata Group said it expects to form a new industry which boosts the transformation of the service industry in a city abundant with green energy, making the energy-driven digital infrastructure into an industry which will empower the city service industries. Thus, the total contribution to GDP from per unit of green electricity will increase substantially.

Top officials from the Datong Municipal People’s Government highly praised Chindata Group for its support in the regional carbon-neutral action. They expressed their hope that Chindata Group would take Datong as its strategic city and continue to deploy the next-generation hyperscale digital infrastructure clusters around the pan-Beijing area.

The name of the project is dubbed PEACH BLOSSOM LAND, derived from a fable written by an ancient Chinese poet Tao Yuanming, which depicted an ideal existence in harmony with nature. The classic scene in this fable was level valley with houses and fields and farms while farmers were working and dogs and chickens were running about. Mr Ju stated that whatever difficulties he encountered, he would go all out, in the hope of seeing a new era of an idyllic setting in the urban city that “the old men and children appear very happy and contented” on the day when this project is completed. 

CONTACT: For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms. Xiaolin Zhao
xiaolin.zhao@chindatagroup.com




