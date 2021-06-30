checkAd

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting(R) Appoints Ewa Matczak MD, as Chief Medical Officer

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Ewa Matczak MD to the company as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Matczak is a medical oncologist/hematologist who spent the first 10 years of her career in basic science research, clinical research and teaching. Her post-medical training included fellowships and research positions at the National Cancer Institute, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center and Harvard Medical School. She then transitioned to industry and has over 20 years of experience in early and late-stage drug development, particularly in solid tumors and hematology/oncology. Dr. Matczak has held clinical development roles at multiple leading global pharmaceutical companies including, Bayer, Novartis, Eisai and Pfizer.

"We are incredibly pleased to welcome Dr. Matczak as our Chief Medical Officer. She has an impressive track record in early and late-stage drug development with extensive experience working for multiple global pharmaceutical companies. We look forward to leveraging her expertise as we advance our novel theranostics for the treatment and diagnosis of oncology indications with significant unmet need," commented Frances Johnson MD, CEO of Viewpoint.

Dr. Matczak most recently served as VP, Clinical Sciences at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, where she was responsible for leading development with focus on immune-oncology and building the oncology team. Prior to that, she served as the Associate VP, Oncology at Hengrui Therapeutics where she played a key role in development, oversight and establishment of the company's Oncology program. For nearly a decade she held roles at Pfizer, including Director and Senior Director of Global Medical Affairs as U.S. Sutent Lead and RCC Lead; and Bosutinib Global Clinical Lead in Clinical Development. During her time at Pfizer, she provided leadership in commercial and drug development strategies, clinical trial design, Investigator-initiated research strategies and implementation. Additionally, Dr. Matczak served as Senior Director /International Program Team Leader at Eisai Pharmaceuticals for two targeted therapy agents in early development; Medical Director/Clinical Investigations Leader in the Research & Development Oncology Business Unit, Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation; and Associate Medical Director/Medical Expert for Clinical Pharmacology at Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceutical. Prior to industry she spent over a decade in basic science research, clinical research and teaching at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, the US NIH National Cancer Institute, and Harvard Medical School.

