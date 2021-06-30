checkAd

The Global Electrophysiology Market Is Projected To Reach $10.6 Billion By 2025

PALM BEACH,  Fla., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common sustained cardiac arrhythmia, and much research is devoted to this market. AF is responsible for most arrhythmia-related hospitalizations and leads to the greatest length of hospital stay associated with any disorder of the cardiac rhythm. According to a report from MarketsAndMarkets, AF is the most common arrhythmia diagnosed in clinical practices, affecting over 886,000 new people each year in Europe. By 2030, the number of people with AF is expected to increase by up to 70% of the population; by 2050, Europe is expected to have the highest number of patients with AF. In the US, AF affected between about 2.7 million to 6.1 million people in 2012; this is estimated to rise to 12.1 million by 2030. According to a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia in August 2015, the number of AF patients aged above 55 years in Australia is estimated to reach to over 600,000 cases by 2034. The rising incidence of these diseases will correspondingly drive the demand for EP procedures, which makes it a primary growth driver for the electrophysiology market.   The Markets report also said that the global electrophysiology market is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2020 to 2025.   Active healthcare and tech stocks in news today include:  BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM), Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), Acutus Medical (NASDAQ: AFIB), iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS).

Technological advancements; new entrants in the market; growing investments, funds, and grants; and increasing incidence of target diseases and procedures are responsible for the significant growth of the market during the review period.  The report continued: "Based on type of product, the EP laboratory devices market is segmented into 3D mapping systems, EP recording systems, RF ablation systems, intra-cardiac echocardiography (ICE) ultrasound imaging systems, EP X-ray systems, and other electrophysiology laboratory devices (MRI systems and EP remote magnetic and robotic navigation systems). 3D mapping systems accounted for the largest share of the global EP laboratory devices market in 2019. Driven by its high growth potential, markets players are increasingly focusing on the launch of new technologically advanced devices."

