DGAP-News Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Sale of shares in STS Group AG successfully completed

30.06.2021 / 16:00
  • Adler Pelzer Group acquires Mutares' 73.25% stake
  • Third exit transaction in 2021 with ROIC of 9

Munich, 30 June 2021 - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the sale of its 73.25% stake in STS Group AG (ISIN: DE000A1TNU68). The transaction with Adler Pelzer Group is already the third exit in the current year for Mutares and comprises the shares and the entire business operations of Plastics and Materials in Europe, China and the USA. The company will become part of the Adler Pelzer Plastics division in the future.

STS Group AG had been part of the Mutares Group since 2013 and successfully completed a turnaround following a buy-and-build strategy. The IPO of STS Group AG took place in 2018, after which Mutares remained the main shareholder.

In financial year 2020, STS Group generated revenues of EUR 235.0 million and operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 14.7 million. The transaction includes the full 73.25% stake in STS Group AG held by Mutares.

"With the sale of STS, Mutares has once again achieved its target of a return on invested capital and our shareholders will participate in this success. I am also convinced that we are handing over STS Group to the best possible new owner," says Robin Laik, CEO and founder of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.

Company profile Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Stockholm and Vienna, acquires medium-sized companies and parts of larger groups with headquarters in Europe that show a clear potential for operational improvement and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. Mutares actively supports and develops its portfolio companies with its own investment and consulting teams as well as through acquisitions of strategic add-ons. With for aim a ROIC (Return on Invested Capital) of 7 to 10 times on the total investment with a focus on sustainable growth of the portfolio companies. In 2020, Mutares SE & Co. KGaA generated consolidated revenues of approx. EUR 1.6 billion employing more than 12,000 people worldwide. Based on this, consolidated revenues are expected to increase to approximately EUR 3.0 billion by 2023. Mutares is strongly committed to a sustainable dividend policy consisting of a base dividend and a performance dividend. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

