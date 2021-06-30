checkAd

United Equipment Accessories Selects Bright Machines to Deploy Intelligent Automation in the U.S.

Today, Bright Machines, an industry leader in intelligent, software-defined manufacturing, and United Equipment Accessories (UEA), are announcing that UEA has selected Bright Machines to deploy an industrial automation platform at their production facility in Waverly, Iowa. With Bright Machines Microfactories, a combination of intelligent software and adaptive robotics, UEA will be best positioned to scale and build resilience into their operations.

UEA designs and manufactures highly engineered, custom motion products, including electrical slip rings, rotary unions, cable reels, and shift controls. Founded in 1952, they are an Iowa-based, family-run business whose products are used by equipment manufacturers in the U.S. and around the world for a wide variety of industries, including wind energy, agriculture, entertainment, and oil and gas.

"We're thrilled to support manufacturers like UEA, who want to quickly scale up their operations by taking advantage of modern manufacturing solutions that provide higher ROI, lower cost, and more flexibility versus other alternatives," said Amar Hanspal, CEO and co-founder of Bright Machines. "We know that their customers demand the highest level of quality from UEA products, and we’re proud to be able to help them deliver on those expectations.”

"Partnering with Bright Machines is our first venture into automation, and we couldn’t be more pleased about the prospects their technology presents," said Marty Meyer, Director of Operations at UEA. "We've been impacted by the decreased availability of skilled labor in the U.S.; by using Bright Machines to automate high precision but repetitive component assembly tasks, our existing staff is now free to perform more advanced operations. Bright Machines is helping us increase our capacity, while simultaneously ensuring exceptional quality and consistent throughput – all of which is paramount for us to stay competitive in a global economy."

UEA is deploying Bright Machines Microfactories in autumn of 2021.

About Bright Machines

Headquartered in San Francisco, Bright Machines is an industry-leading technology company that offers a revolutionary approach to intelligent, software-defined manufacturing. It leverages computer vision, machine learning, 3D simulation, and adaptive robotics to fundamentally change the flexibility, scalability, and economics of production. With more than 500 employees worldwide, they operate R&D centers in the U.S. and Israel, with additional field operations in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Poland. The company recently entered into a definitive merger agreement with SCVX (NYSE: SCVX), a special purpose acquisition company, with the intent of becoming a publicly listed company in the second half of 2021.

