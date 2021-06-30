Defense Information Systems Agency Awards Comcast Business $102M, 10-Year Contract for Ethernet Services

DISA provides enterprise network and IT infrastructure to support the requirements of the Department of Defense’s more than 40 military services, combatant commands and support organizations worldwide, including the President, Vice President and Secretary of Defense. The Agency is currently undergoing a multi-phase process of replacing 17,000 legacy, point-to-point public switched telephone network (PSTN) circuits with Ethernet-based services across seven regions in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia. CEG Region 3 provides DISA with the underlying network infrastructure to enable voice, video, and data services for their mission partners.

Comcast Business today announced it has been awarded a 10-year, $102.8M contract by the United States’ Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to provide Ethernet that will enhance connectivity, improve network performance and manage overall telecommunications costs throughout the Agency’s Defense Information Systems Network (DISN), which includes Maryland, Washington, D.C, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. DISA selected Comcast Business after reviewing proposals from four other bidders.

“We are honored that DISA has once again selected – and more importantly entrusted – Comcast Business for its important initiative of modernizing its communications infrastructure and enhancing connectivity with its partners across the military’s information network,” said Ken Folderauer, Vice President, Government Sales, Comcast Business. “This contract solidifies Comcast Business’ position as a premier provider of communications solutions to government agencies.”

Comcast Business will help DISA establish CEGs by delivering its Ethernet Virtual Private Line (EVPL) service, which offers a flexible Ethernet solution to meet the Agency’s current and future demands. Comcast Business’ EVPL service helps improve application performance across a network with a private, point-to-multipoint network design between multiple locations. Compared to certain legacy Wide Area Network (WAN) technologies, EVPL offers a strong potential for performance improvements and managed costs.

