American Premium Water Corp. (OTC HIPH) to Launch New CaliBear E-Commerce Website July 8th

The Company has retained Studio 420 to develop and implement the new CaliBear website as part of the launch of the new CBD products line 

PLAYA VISTA, CA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- American Premium Water Corporation (OTC: HIPH) (the “Company”) announces that the new e-commerce website for its joint venture (JV) with CaliBear, (www.calibearlife.com), will launch a Beta version on July 8th. The Company has retained Studio 420 (https://420digitalstudio.com/) to do the development work and implement the new e-commerce site.

Ryan Fishoff, CEO of American Premium Water, commented, “The Company is excited to announce that it is launching a new Beta ecommerce site for CaliBear CBD products on July 8th. This is our first step towards launching the full line of CaliBear CBD products for sale both online and in-stores. A lot of time and energy have been spent preparing for this day, and management is very happy with the ongoing preparations for the full launch. The Company has retained 420 Studios, a preeminent firm in the cannabis sector that has been leading the space with many large and established CBD and cannabis brands. The Beta launch is just the start of the Company’s plans for the brand; in addition to the fully functional e-commerce site, there are a number of digital and experiential marketing programs in the works as the Company begins the countdown to the official launch of the CaliBear CBD line, available for sale online and in retail locations throughout the Northeast.”  

Studio 420, a subsidiary of Planet Media, (Twitter @420digitalweb) is a boutique branding, website design and digital marketing agency that helps its clients define and develop their identity, position and presence in the cannabis and CBD marketplace. Studio 420’s clients are a diverse cross-section of the industry, featuring companies such as  Herbology, Grassroots Cannabis, Beverly Hills Cannabis Club, Cheryl Shuman, Affinity Connextions/Tommy Chong, CannaFest Colorado, Redi Boston, Kush Culture, Kanna Wise and Nature Meds to name a few. Established in 2012, the Studio 420 offices are based in Denver, Colorado and Málaga, Spain. 

