E Med Future (EMDF) Provides Shareholder Update

Mr. Kompothecras concludes, “We want to thank our staff namely Vincent Payne, CFO, and our strategic partner, Critical Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: CSLI), for the extraordinary effort in preparing our company for the next steps as a profitable film and media enterprise. We will be making formal announcements of our upcoming projects in the next few weeks.”

SARASOTA, FLORIDA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E Med Future, Inc. / Garrison Film, LLC (OTC Pink: EMDF) provides a shareholder update into the efforts and progress of the company. Gary Kompothecras has been named as CEO of E Med Future, Inc./Garrison Film, Inc. stated “We are pleased to update our shareholders on the forward progress of the company during the past 2 months. We’ve been busy completing the work to establish transparency and provide current information to Nevada SOS, OTC Markets, and our Shareholders. We know this is a key building block to creating shareholder value and establishing our business that will experience significant revenue growth for years to come. Below is a list of key updates, with further updates to follow.”

About Garrison Film, LLC/ Gary Kompothecras

Garrison Film is founded by Gary Kompothecras, Producer and Founder of Siesta Key, MTV’s Longest running reality show. Business successes also include Physician’s Group, LLC, a Joint Commission accredited multidisciplinary/multi-specialty medical group with over 40 facilities and currently employing over 400 Floridians. Other successes include the creation and branding of 1-800-Ask Gary, growing investments in Florida tourism with the acquisition of hotel and resort properties. A proven record of successful navigation of financial markets, managing international trade, and being an innovator in health care management.

Safe Harbor Statement – In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company’s future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company’s business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company’s website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

