Western Sierra Resource Corporation Acquires Majority Ownership of Silver State Mining Group and the Sage Hen Mine

WSRC management’s level of confidence in this project is such that the $10 million cost of the 100 ton/day plant will be invested directly by WSRC’s officers and directors to prevent dilution of shareholder equity in the Company. Of this $10 million total required to construct the 100 ton/day plant and commence production and recovery operations, $1.5 million is required within 60 days, $2 million within 60 days, an additional $1.5 million within 90 days and the balance of $5 million within 120 days.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WESTERN SIERRA RESOURCE CORPORATION ( OTC: WSRC) is pleased to announce that it has completed negotiations and has fully executed an agreement with Silver State Mining Group, Inc. (“SSMG”) to acquire 70% of SSMG’s common stock in exchange for $10 million which will be used to immediately initiate development of the Sage Hen Mining Claims in Western Nevada.

The Sage Hen Claims encompass 640 acres within the Oreana Trend, a consistent ancient seabed that extends to depths of 1000 feet in an active mining area known to contain significant precious metals and offer a unique low risk development opportunity. Many mining groups, including Newmont, Rye Patch, Pershing, Victoria, and others have cored, mined, and expended significant resources and effort in the area. Principals of the Sage Hen Mining claims, Andy Kay and Lonnie Treadwell, have maintained active mining claims for over 20 years based upon hundreds of assays over 20,000 acres of the trend. The Sage Hen claims are located near the Relief Canyon Mine in the Oreana Tend. In addition to gold and silver, the enhanced recovery system assays have indicated platinum, palladium, and rhodium.

SSMG and WSRC will immediately commence the 90-day permitting process to obtain a five-acre disturbance permit on the 640 acre development site on which to build a $10 million, 100 ton/day Pilot Processing Plant. This facility is scheduled to be fully operational within 12 months. However, specific testing and limited development of the mining claims will commence immediately. Once the 100 ton/day Pilot Plant is established on site, SSMG and WSRC intend to file for permit approval to expand the Pilot Plant for increased capacity to process up to 1100 tons per day. Permitting for this expansion is estimated to require an additional six months.