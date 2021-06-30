checkAd

ALKM – Alkame Announces New Corporate Website Highlighting Subsidiaries Brands and Services

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a diversified holding company, is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.alkameholdingsinc.com. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to our information for our shareholders.

The new comprehensive website brings together the Alkame family of companies and our associated brands into one site. The revamped website illustrates our position as a highly effective manufacturing, branding and distributor of high demand consumer products.

'We are truly excited to debut our new company website to our clients, investors and visitors who are looking to access our corporate information and to learn about our company and Alkame's products and services,' said Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings, Inc. CEO.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated and diversified publicly traded health and wellness technology holding company, with a focus on patentable, innovative, and eco-friendly consumer products. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products with enhanced water utilizing a proprietary technology to create products with several unique properties. Alkame Holdings, Inc., (OTC Pink: ALKM) operates and intends to further obtain a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies, focusing on a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings in consumer product related industries. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms.

For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations
Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com
Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

SOURCE: Alkame Holdings, Inc.





