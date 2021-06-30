DUBAI, U.A.E, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global allergy diagnostics market is likely to exhibit a steady growth, which is attributable to the rising prevalence of asthma and various allergies related to food and drugs. As per a study by FMI, the market for allergy diagnostics is set to grow at a CAGR of around 11.6% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

The primary factor driving the growth of the market is the rising incidence of allergies and asthma. According to a study by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, allergies are the sixth major cause of chronic illness, affecting more than 50 million people every year in the U.S.

Also, around 6.1 million children and 20.4 million adults are suffering from asthma in the country. With surging incidence of asthma and allergies, the need for effective diagnostics becomes indispensable, creating growth opportunities for the allergy diagnostics market.

North America is dominating the global allergy diagnostics market. Owing to the increase in the number of well-equipped diagnostics centers and high awareness regarding various ailments, the market in the region is bolstering.

"Leading players are emphasizing on developing fully automated immunoassay systems to improve the efficiency and reduce the testing time. Besides this, some of them are introducing self-diagnostics kits, to ease the application for allergy diagnostic among home users," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

Diagnostic laboratories have emerged as dominant end user due to the rising prevalence of allergies across the globe.

The U.S. and Canada are leading the North America market for allergy diagnostics owing to the high prevalence of asthma in the countries.

The U.K. is exhibiting a steady growth favored by the presence of developed medical infrastructure and high consumer spending on healthcare.

Driven by the increasing incidence of allergies, India is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for allergy diagnostics market.

is likely to emerge as a lucrative market for allergy diagnostics market. Based on allergen type, food allergy diagnostics account for the largest revenue share, attributed to high prevalence of allergies due to shellfish, peanuts, and dairy products.

