checkAd

BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Announces Partnership with Array

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
30.06.2021, 16:09  |  38   |   |   

Collaboration Enables Digital Banking Platform to Integrate Consumer Credit Monitoring and Identity Protection Capabilities into its White-Label Offering

Radnor, PA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced it has partnered with Array, the leading embeddable consumer credit monitoring and identity protection platform. Through this collaboration, BM Technologies (BMTX) will be able to offer customizable credit-related capabilities as a part of its Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) product offering.

“Our partnership with Array will allow us to deliver a superior BaaS product by adding consumer credit information, identity tools and more financial management capabilities to our offering. Given our modern technology stack, we will be able to easily integrate Array’s user-friendly tools into our product to provide our customers with a seamless experience,” stated Jamie Donahue, Chief Technology Officer at BM Technologies (BMTX).

BM Technologies’ (BMTX) BaaS product offering will soon include credit scores and detailed credit reports to users. The new feature will also demonstrate how credit scores can be impacted by specific actions or behaviors and users can opt in to receiving alerts about changes to their credit profile. This will help BM Technologies’ (BMTX) customers better manage their financial lives specifically around credit and also drive deeper user engagement and improved retention of the company’s customer base.

“By integrating our tools into BM Technologies’ (BMTX) BaaS platform, we are providing account holders access to additional important financial information,” stated Martin Toha, Founder and CEO of Array. “Our portfolio of consumer data tools is dedicated to helping companies enhance the customer journey and enable account holders to make smarter decisions.”

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and customer-centric. The company went public this year and is being traded under the fintech stock ticker symbols BMTX and BMTX.W. With approximately two million accounts, BM Technologies (BMTX) is EBITDA-positive. Its low-cost distribution and profitable model continue to set it apart from other neobank fintechs in the market.

 

# # #

 

About BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W)—formerly known as BankMobile— is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BM Technologies (BMTX) digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners and business. BM Technologies (BMTX) currently has approximately two million accounts and provides disbursement services at approximately 735 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner bank. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

About Array

Array provides embedded consumer credit, identity, and financial wellness management solutions for fintechs and financial institutions through our API and library of web components. Our dedicated team helps our clients democratize credit data, promote financial wellness and drive user engagement. Array is a fully distributed company with over 100 employees working from North America, Europe, and Asia - with roots in New York City. To learn more, visit www.array.com.

  

CONTACT: Kati Waldenburg
BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX)
212-805-3014
kwaldenburg@rubensteinpr.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) Announces Partnership with Array Collaboration Enables Digital Banking Platform to Integrate Consumer Credit Monitoring and Identity Protection Capabilities into its White-Label OfferingRadnor, PA, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Altimmune Announces Update on AdCOVID Phase 1 Clinical Trial
Logiq Partners with Mentalku to Offer Mobile Payment Services to Millions of Driver License ...
OTC: DRCR, Deer Cashmere Holding Co. Launches Swifty Global and Announces New Chief Executive Officer
Corning Appoints Pamela J. Craig to its Board of Directors
Grieg Seafood ASA sells its Shetland operations for GBP 164 million
TAAT Reports Fiscal Q2 2021 Financial Results with Over 300% Sequential Revenue Growth
GrandVision takes note of EssilorLuxottica's decision to close the transaction with HAL on 1 July ...
MedMira Reports Third Quarter Results FY2021
Bayshore Petroleum Corp. Provides Update on Proposed Reverse Takeover Transaction and Signing of ...
Approval of CN-KCS Voting Trust Is Essential Next Step for Shippers and Others to Have Their Say on ...
Titel
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Statement from the bid committee of ZetaDisplay regarding the public offer from Hanover
StoneMor Inc. to Join Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes
Novartis appoints Rob Kowalski as Chief People & Organization Officer
PCSB Financial Corporation Announces Michelle A. Nicholas Has Joined PCSB Bank as SVP, Chief ...
Investigational 2.0 mg dose of Ozempic (semaglutide) demonstrates superior reductions in blood ...
Dupixent (dupilumab) SmPC updated with long-term data reinforcing well-established safety profile ...
Orphazyme presents 36-month data supporting durable response to arimoclomol during Parseghian ...
Orion Corporation: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
GCM Grosvenor Added to Russell 2000 Index
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus