Vestas Gets 192 MW Wind Turbine Order in Finland

Autor: PLX AI
30.06.2021, 16:01   

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 192 MW order from an undisclosed investor for the Lappfjärd project, located 100 km south of Vaasa on the west coast of Finland.
  • The project will feature 31 V162-6.2 MW turbines, the first time Vestas' EnVentus platform features a 6.2 MW rated capacity per turbine
  • With this project, Vestas upgrades the EnVentus platform's V162-6.0 MW variant to 6.2 MW rating
  • Earlier today Vestas also announced an 113 MW turbine order in Japan
  • That order was for 27 Vestas V117-4.2 MW turbines of which 23 will be installed on 114-meter towers and the other four on 94-meter towers
