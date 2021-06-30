checkAd

Astronics Awarded Exclusive Contract to Manufacture 3Oe Scientific Iggy Hand Rinsing Device

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.06.2021   

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries and 3Oe Scientific Inc., a technology company leveraging aqueous ozone to eradicate harmful pathogens, announced 3Oe Scientific has awarded a $6 million contract to Astronics to begin manufacturing 3Oe’s Iggy hand rinsing device. Iggy improves the effectiveness of hand hygiene with proprietary technology and aqueous ozone for a chemical-free, natural disinfectant that does not irritate skin.

Iggy Hand Rinsing Devices will be manufactured at Astronics’ Waukegan, Illinois production facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mark Schwartz, Vice President of PDT, an Astronics Company, said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with 3Oe Scientific, share the news of this critical product launch, and look forward to supporting Iggy through production. We believe this and future iterations of Iggy will be an important weapon for hand hygiene and the ongoing fight against COVID-19."

Aqueous ozone is a natural disinfectant that eliminates hand-rubbing, use of soap, or harsh chemicals. Iggy features a miniaturized ozone generator, sensors, and mechanical water forces to deliver ozonated water that kills bacteria and viruses, including coronavirus. The patented technology utilizes a mechanical array of 10 nozzles to create an ozone-infused water spray that completely covers hands with no rubbing necessary and eradicates pathogens in seven seconds. Iggy prototypes underwent rigorous testing conducted at clinical research laboratories, proving efficacy, and reducing the risk of transmission of infectious diseases with 99.9% effectiveness. This initial order will provide Iggy devices to schools with additional applications in testing for healthcare, travel, and public health environments.

"3Oe Scientific is thrilled to partner with the innovative team at Astronics to bring Iggy to life for the good of our public health," said Dr. Thomas Foust, Founder and CEO of 3Oe Scientific. "Mark and the product wizards at PDT have been with us every step of the way, ensuring that our vision, technology, and science are delivered in a device worthy of the potential of Iggy."

About Astronics Corporation

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world’s aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company’s strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

For more information on Astronics and its solutions, visit Astronics.com.

About 3Oe Scientific Inc.

3Oe Scientific Inc. is a disruptive technology company dedicated to leveraging the oxidizing power of aqueous ozone to eradicate harmful pathogens safely across multiple clinical and commercial settings. 3Oe Scientific works with clients such as the Mayo Clinic, Cobb County Schools, Hendricks Medical System and a renowned team of medical and technical advisors as it deploys its proprietary, award-winning Iggy device in schools, businesses and public spaces.

For more information, visit www.3Oescientific.com.

