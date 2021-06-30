Tractor Supply Company Celebrates Service Members With Nationwide Discount During Fourth of July and Announces Grant Donation for Farmer Veterans

Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is celebrating the Fourth of July by honoring the men and women of the Armed Forces. On Sunday July 4 th , Tractor Supply stores will offer a biannual 15% discount to all active military, veterans and dependents. Additionally, the Company donated $100,000 to Farmer Veteran Coalition, including awarding $1,000 gift cards to 50 military veterans nationwide to support their agriculture businesses and $50,000 from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation to support additional programming and grants.

Military veteran and Purple Heart recipient Connie Johnson received a Tractor Supply Company $1,000 grant to support Freedom Acres, her South Dakota-based organic flower company. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As the country celebrates Independence Day, Tractor Supply is honored to celebrate our service members who work vigorously to defend and protect our freedoms,” said Colin Yankee, Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Tractor Supply and former U.S. Army Captain. “The Farmer Veteran Coalition does amazing work assisting veterans embarking on careers in agriculture. It is our privilege to honor these individuals during our nation’s birthday with these grants so that they may continue to share their unique talents and products with their communities. We thank them, and all of the men and women in the Armed Forces, for their service.”

Each year, Tractor Supply partners with FVC to assist farmer veterans from all branches of service. In the last four years, Tractor Supply has donated a total of $250,000 in gift cards and monetary funds, assisting more than 200 farmer veterans. This year’s 50 gift card recipients were selected based on need to support their agriculture projects and businesses and represented four branches of the military across 29 states. The supplementary $50,000 donation from the Tractor Supply Company Foundation will provide grants to seven additional farmer veterans and support FVC’s diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to support the journey toward racial equity in agriculture.