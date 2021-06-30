checkAd

Tekla Healthcare Investors Paid Distribution

On June 30, 2021, Tekla Healthcare Investors paid a distribution of $0.50 per share. It is currently estimated that this distribution is derived from net realized long-term capital gains. The composition of this and subsequent distributions may vary from quarter to quarter because it may be materially impacted by future realized gains and losses on securities. The aggregate of the net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities and net realized gains on sale of securities is $379,411,594, of which $302,115,866 represents net unrealized appreciation of portfolio securities.

The following table sets forth the estimated amounts of the current distribution, paid on June 30, 2021, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date from the following sources: net investment income, net realized short-term capital gains, net realized long-term capital gains and return of capital or other capital source. All amounts are expressed per common share.

 

Current

Distribution

Percentage

Breakdown of

Current Distribution

Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

Percentage Breakdown

of the Total Cumulative

Distributions for the

Fiscal Year to Date1

Net Investment Income

$0.0000

0

%

$0.0293

2

%

Net Realized ST Cap Gains

$0.0000

0

%

$0.4380

28

%

Net Realized LT Cap Gains

$0.5000

100

%

$1.0727

70

%

Return of Capital or Other Capital Source

