BASF offers unique apprenticeship program for its future talents

“Our apprenticeship program underlines our commitment of being a responsible employer. We developed this initiative to give future employees an attractive entry option to the promising careers the chemical industry has to offer,” said Johnathan Weatherly, Vice President of Operations for Performance Materials and NAADP Executive Sponsor. “BASF has a strong need for a skilled and diverse workforce, and this program is an investment in our future team.”

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF’s 2021 North American Apprenticeship Development Program (NAADP) is in full swing: More than 30 apprentices will join the chemical company at multiple sites across the U.S. to start their career in manufacturing by year end. The program offers apprentices a unique opportunity to gain on-the-job-training and earn industry recognized credentials while receiving a full-time wage. BASF’s NAADP aims to attract more female talent to technical roles, supporting the company’s goal of increasing the number of women in manufacturing.

This year, BASF has launched apprenticeship programs at its sites in Freeport, Texas; Seneca and Converse, South Carolina; and Wyandotte, Michigan. There are plans underway to add programs at sites in Alabama, Ohio, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas. The company is collaborating with local colleges to ensure a comprehensive and integrated training in addition to the practical experience participants gain at the company facilities. Over the course of 12 to 36 months, the apprentices will be trained on the job while earning an industry-recognized certificate or associate degree. In addition to paying a competitive wage, BASF offers benefits and covers costs associated with the academic program. At the end of the apprenticeship, participants have the skills and credentials needed to start their career in manufacturing.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), projects a labor shortage of 2.4 million skilled workers through the end of the decade. BASF’s apprenticeship program aims to close this gap and support the manufacturing industry’s efforts to secure a skilled workforce.

