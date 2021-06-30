checkAd

BASF offers unique apprenticeship program for its future talents

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF’s 2021 North American Apprenticeship Development Program (NAADP) is in full swing: More than 30 apprentices will join the chemical company at multiple sites across the U.S. to start their career in manufacturing by year end. The program offers apprentices a unique opportunity to gain on-the-job-training and earn industry recognized credentials while receiving a full-time wage. BASF’s NAADP aims to attract more female talent to technical roles, supporting the company’s goal of increasing the number of women in manufacturing.

“Our apprenticeship program underlines our commitment of being a responsible employer. We developed this initiative to give future employees an attractive entry option to the promising careers the chemical industry has to offer,” said Johnathan Weatherly, Vice President of Operations for Performance Materials and NAADP Executive Sponsor. “BASF has a strong need for a skilled and diverse workforce, and this program is an investment in our future team.”

This year, BASF has launched apprenticeship programs at its sites in Freeport, Texas; Seneca and Converse, South Carolina; and Wyandotte, Michigan. There are plans underway to add programs at sites in Alabama, Ohio, Missouri, South Carolina, and Texas. The company is collaborating with local colleges to ensure a comprehensive and integrated training in addition to the practical experience participants gain at the company facilities. Over the course of 12 to 36 months, the apprentices will be trained on the job while earning an industry-recognized certificate or associate degree. In addition to paying a competitive wage, BASF offers benefits and covers costs associated with the academic program. At the end of the apprenticeship, participants have the skills and credentials needed to start their career in manufacturing.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), projects a labor shortage of 2.4 million skilled workers through the end of the decade. BASF’s apprenticeship program aims to close this gap and support the manufacturing industry’s efforts to secure a skilled workforce.

To learn more visit www.basf.us/apprentice.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has approximately 17,000 employees in North America and had sales of $18.7 billion in 2020. For more information about BASF’s North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. More than 110,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio is organized into six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of €59 billion in 2020. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the U.S. Further information at http://www.basf.com. 

